‘Ashamed’ Gazprom executive joins Ukraine army to fight Russia

Igor Volobuev, a former vice-president at Gazprombank, is the first executive from the company to speak out against the war in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

A senior Gazprom executive has vowed revenge against Russia – after fleeing the country to join Ukraine’s territorial defence forces.

Igor Volobuev, a former vice-president at Gazprombank, is the first executive from the company to speak out against the war in Ukraine, saying he could not stand to live in Moscow any longer.

Ukrainian-born Mr Volo­buev also revealed he was willing to take up arms to defend his native country.

“I couldn’t stay with those people, shake their hands, watch the war on my phone as if this were a horrible film and pretend I didn’t care,” he told Ukrainian media outlet Liga.net in Kyiv.

“My father spent a month in a cold basement. People I know from my childhood were telling me they were ashamed of me.”

Asked about the unexpected death of another Gazprombank executive who reportedly killed his wife and child before committing suicide in Moscow earlier this month, Mr Volobuev said he found it hard to believehis former colleague killed himself.

“I don’t believe he could kill his wife and daughter. I think it was staged,” he said.

“Why? It’s hard to say. Maybe he knew something and he was dangerous.”

The 50-year-old executive said he packed a bag and left Russia a week after the war started.

Mr Volobuev spent 16 years at Gazprombank, where he was head of the press office for most of the time.

His hometown of Okhtyrka, which sits on a major road juncture between Kyiv and Kharkiv, suffered extensive shelling in the first month of the war.

“I came to Ukraine to defend Okhtyrka with weapons in my hands,” he said.

“When Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, I promised to myself that I will go and fight if Russian tanks rolled into my Okhtyrka.”

The executive said he had already signed up to join territorial defence in Kyiv. Mr Volo­buev , who lived in Russia most of his life, said he wanted to repent.

“I’m guilty of having worked for the Russian government – twice as guilty as a regular Russian. And twice as guilty because I considered myself Ukrainian all of my life,” he said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

