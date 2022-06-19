As Zelensky visits frontline troops, Russia arrests teens who fear for their dad in war

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture with Ukrainian service members in an unknown location in southern Ukraine yesterday. Picture via Reuters

A week after Russia invaded Ukraine, 18-year-old Russian twin sisters Elizaveta and Anastasia Grigoryeva took out their watercolours and set about painting an anti-war poster in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

When they paraded it through the streets of their hometown of Pskov near the Estonian border, they knew they were going against not just their country, but also their own father.

They were arrested in minutes and last week were sentenced to 20 hours of community work. But they have still not faced the full repercussions from their father, as he has been fighting in Ukraine since late February.

“We had heard rumours that there was going to be a war but it seemed so outlandish,” Elizaveta said on the phone from Pskov. “He had no idea either,” she added, saying that he was told he was going for “military drills’’ in Belarus. She would not reveal his identity for fear of him being punished.

The girls found out about the invasion on February 24 as they sat with their classmates at school, scrolling through social media in disbelief. By the time they decided to join an anti- war rally, they had not heard a word from their 42-year-old father, a master sergeant, for days. “I had a hard time sitting at home and doing nothing. I would have felt ashamed if I hadn’t come out,” Anastasia said.

The girls made a poster, with “Peace to Ukraine! Freedom to Russia!” written across the colours of a Ukrainian flag.

When they came out to the snow-covered central square of Pskov on a Saturday in early March, the few hundred protesters who had showed up earlier were already detained.

The two lanky and shy teenagers walked a few streets away and unfurled their poster there — only to be grabbed by riot police five minutes later. With new draconian laws for “unsanctioned gatherings” in place, anti-war protests in Russia have been sporadic.

A new law adopted by the parliament in the second weekend of the invasion introduced criminal charges for “discrediting Russian armed forces”, literally making any anti-war statement a crime punishable with up to a decade in prison.

By contrast, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky paid another visit to troops on the front lines of the war against Russia, praising soldiers holding forward positions as brave and hard-working and vowing the country will prevail.

A video posted to Mr Zelensky’s official Telegram account yesterday showed the president handing out medals and posing for selfies with the troops in what appeared to be an underground shelter in the southern Mykolaiv region.

“Our brave men and women. Each one of them is working flat out,” Mr Zelensky said in the video. “We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!”

Mr Zelensky has remained mostly in Kyiv since Russia invaded the country on February 24. But in recent weeks he has made unannounced visits to the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where there had earlier been heavy fighting, and to two eastern cities close to where battles are being fought.

There is also fighting on the eastern and southern edges of the Mykolaiv region in south Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky’s office said the president also visited the regional capital Mykolaiv and inspected its destroyed administration building, where 37 people were killed in late March when a missile hit the building.

He also visited a hospital in Mykolaiv and awarded honours for bravery to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their work during the four months of Russia’s invasion, his office said in separate statements.

The Grigoryev sisters were lucky — they were detained before the law came into effect.

But repercussions were instant: the girls were released from the police station, but the next day a senior officer and a psychologist from their father’s unit came to visit.

Their mother was threatened with losing her job as a shop assistant, and the girls’ teachers at school kept trying to get them to admit they were influenced by enemy propaganda and get them to repent for “betraying” their father.

The 18-year-olds, however, do not view their anti-war protest that way. “I don’t see any contradiction here. I think the Russian government has made a mistake. Why are they sending military men like dad to their deaths? It makes no sense,” Anastasia said.

Although the girls say their father is not free to discuss his views on the war, they say his mood has changed markedly in recent weeks.

“He started to sound very angry about his commanders and government,” Elizaveta said. He also complains about poor equipment and food rations that were past the expiry date, she added.

He was given a dressing down from his commanders for his daughters’ anti-war stunt, she said, but Russian troops have other things to worry about in Ukraine: “The people who put pressure on him are dead.”

Almost four months on, the teenagers’ father still has not had a single day of leave.

The sisters said their parents’ ­generation is not happy about the ­invasion either but are keeping

quiet for fear of being thrown in jail: “A lot of people don’t support (the war) but they are simply too scared to tell the truth.”

