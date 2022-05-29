As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Eastern Europe purges symbols of Soviet rule

Ukrainian flags are placed on the 'World Peace' monument, donated by the city of Moscow and unveiled in 1990, in Helsinki, Finland. Picture by: Reuters/Stoyan Nenov

Few, if anybody, mourned the demise of the statue of a Red Army soldier in the Polish town of Siedlec.

Already neglected and vandalised, it was pulled down last month, nose-diving into the rain-sodden turf and breaking in two before being carted away.

Horrified by what Russia is now inflicting on Ukraine, Polish authorities have intensified a drive to rid the country of the legacies of years spent under a brutal regime imposed by Moscow.

Nor is it just Poland that wants rid of unwanted monuments, memorials and street names. Scattered across Central and Eastern Europe, many view them as unwelcome reminders of Soviet imperialism and occupation.

Some street names had already been changed and statues and monuments uprooted, but since Putin’s troops marched into Ukraine the pace and the scale of de-Russification has increased.

Karol Nawrocki, director of Poland’s Institute for National Remembrance, the body charged with investigating crimes in the communist era, said it has drawn up a list of 60 Red Army monuments that it wants either destroyed or moved to a museum.

Speaking in Siedlec, he drew parallels with the past and what is happening in Ukraine, saying it was wrong to honour people who are “models for those today who want to commit genocide”.

Mr Nawrocki said the Red Army symbols found on the monuments — such as red banners and stars — have been used by the Russian army in Ukraine, and that although they wear the uniforms of the Russian Federation, the soldiers have “Lenin and Stalin in their hearts”. Over in the Latvian capital of Riga, the council recently voted to remove a massive Soviet war memorial, consisting of a lofty obelisk and three giant bronze statues of Red Army soldiers, from a central park.

The Latvian public has banded together to raise €200,000 to pay for its destruction and removal.

Protesters have also marched in Riga under the banner “Liberation from Soviet Legacy”, calling for the dismantling of all Soviet memorials and the renaming of any street or square linked to the Soviet past.

In Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, the massive Soviet Army Monument is to be removed. A long-time source of controversy for the city, the Ukraine war has provided the final impetus.

Beyond legacy monuments of World War II, some countries are also targeting wider symbols of Russia.

That includes Ukraine of course, where MP Lesia Vasylenko says “de-Russification is spreading fast” and that all the streets named Moscow and Pushkin “are getting new names”.

“A town in the Odesa region will soon get a Boris Johnson street, for example,” she added, in recognition of the UK’s support for Ukraine.

The southern Czech town of Ceske Budejovice has even decided to rescind the honorary citizenship of Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman cosmonaut, who is currently a member of the Russian parliament.

“She has been a strong supporter of Putin’s totalitarian regime,” said councillor Jan Hosek.

“The matter [of withdrawing her citizenship] was discussed even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but ­following the events there, the proposal received overwhelming support.”

