‘As Russians retreat east, it could be weeks before they are ready to regroup’

The war in Ukraine is entering a “crucial phase” as Russia concentrates on the Donbas, the head of Nato has said, with defence experts suggesting it could be weeks before Russia is ready to fight again.

Jens Stoltenberg appealed for allies to provide more anti-tank weapons, air-defence systems, humanitarian assistance and financial aid, before Russia is able to reconstitute forces.

Speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of Nato foreign ministers, which starts in Brussels today and which tomorrow will be joined by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, Mr Stoltenberg said Russia has been forced to change its war plans due to the fierce Ukrainian resistance.

“Moscow is not giving up its ambitions in Ukraine,” the secretary-general warned. “We now see a significant movement of troops away from Kyiv to regroup, re-arm and resupply.”

Kramatorsk, the town on the western edge of the Donbas that houses Ukraine’s military headquarters for operations in its east, has been hit by shelling in recent days. However, defence experts say it will take Moscow weeks to reconstitute its forces ahead of any push east and south.

Former US lieutenant general Mark Hertling said on Twitter: “Russia is not in great shape to continue this campaign anytime soon. Russian soldiers have been in the field in Belarus for months and in intense combat over six weeks. Physical, mental, psychological and emotional factors have taken their toll. Many have committed criminal actions.

“Those troops, in my view, are done.”

Having been forced out of the north of Ukraine since the botched invasion started on February 24, Russian commanders will need time to assess their operational failures and devise a new plan.

They may also need to build new military structures and conduct additional training, all of which could take weeks.

Some units will need to be completely reorganised, either by joining together forces with different roles, or by combining depleted units.

Other units will need time to rest and repair soldiers and equipment badly damaged in the first weeks of combat.

Once re-equipped and stocked with logistic supplies, the Russian war effort will need to physically cover the distance through Belarus and Russia to be in position to launch back into Ukraine. This will take significant time.

General Hertling, a former tank division commander, said Moscow will find it extremely difficult to regenerate forces because of the loss of leaders and soldiers, the “terrible condition of equipment and supplies going into the fight” and the extremely poor training of Russian units.

“You can’t throw units like these back into the fight and expect different results,” he said. “I’d suggest Russia is not in great shape to continue this campaign anytime soon.”

Ukraine started the war with 10 of its most highly trained and best equipped brigades – around 30,000 troops – in the Donbas region.

Kyiv’s forces have been fighting Russian separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014, so have learned much about their enemy and how best to survive.

Also attending the Nato conference will be representatives from Finland, Sweden, Georgia and the European Union.

It is likely Finland will apply to be the 31st member of the defence alliance, a decision that could be ratified ahead of the next formal Nato meeting in Madrid in June.

Mr Stoltenberg said “because this crisis has global implications which concern us all”, Nato’s Asia-Pacific partners, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, will also attend this week’s summit.

“We see that China has been unwilling to condemn Russia’s aggression and has joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path,” he added. “At a time when authoritarian powers are pushing back on the rules-based international order, it is even more important for democracies to stand together, and protect our values.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

