As Poland's ‘women strikers’ protest new laws on abortion, leaders look to Belarus for inspiration

Marta Lampert, leader of the movement Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike), wears a face mask during an interview in Warsaw, Poland, October 30, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

As Poland’s abortion protests continue into a second week, their top organiser, Marta Lempart, says she is grateful for a clear role model to the East – Belarus’s opposition movement.

Tens of thousands have gathered across Poland, with the largest protests on Friday in Warsaw, since the country's Constitutional Tribunal further limited the country’s already restrictive abortion laws, making terminations due to foetal abnormalities illegal.

Hundreds marched through the streets and rallied outside universities to keep pressure on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to resign.

Ms Lempart (41), a lawyer by training and one of the heads of Strajk Kobiet (Women’s Strike), thinks the parallels between the Polish and Belarusian movements are clear: they are being run by Eastern Europeans and by women.

With her thick-framed black glasses and blonde hair speckled with grey, she has led daily marches across Poland, giving speeches to the point of losing her voice and encouraging people to go out on the streets despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see that many things work in a similar way in Poland and in Belarus...we are culturally close still. We are in the European Union...but we have this common spirit with many countries to the east of Poland,” Mr Lempart .

“I think it is a backlash against a patriarchal culture, against patriarchal states against the fundamentalist religious states, against the states that treat women really badly,” she added.

Unlike Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, Ms Lempart is no activism novice having been involved in Poland’s ‘black protests’ for women’s rights since 2016.

But she is looking to Ms Tikhanouskaya for ideas on how to keep protests going despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Poland.

Strajk Kobiet set up its own “co-ordination council” on Sunday, modelling it on the Belarusian initiative which brought together activists, economists and former politicians to plan out the burgeoning revolution in Belarus.

After the first meeting in the city of Warsaw, Ms Lempart said the group wanted better access to abortion, stronger women’s and LGBT rights, the separation of church and state and more support for a struggling healthcare system, small businesses and education.

Ms Lempart insists the goal of the protests is not to create a political movement, although she is hoping for greater European Union support.

Meanwhile the West decried the arbitrary arrests and other forms of repression in Belarus during a review of its record at the UN’s top human rights body yesterday, with the US ambassador calling on authorities there to halt a “brutal crackdown”.

The comments on Belarus came during a process known as the Universal Periodic Review at the Human Rights Council, in which every country in the world has its rights record scrutinised every four or five years.

The review happened to fall one day after thousands of protesters in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, swarmed the streets to demand the resignation of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko – the 13th Sunday marked by demonstrations against his rule.

Police used stun grenades and fired warning shots in the air to break up the crowds.

Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, controversially won his sixth term in an August 9 election that is widely seen as rigged.

