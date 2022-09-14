As Kremlin insists Russian people support president Vladimir Putin, Moscow's forces ordered to retreat from Kharkiv and bolster Donbas stronghold

Russian president Vladimir Putin is facing mounting criticism at home over the war in Ukraine. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian forces have been ordered to retreat from advancing Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv to focus instead on defending their position in the eastern Donbas region, according to western intelligence sources.

Vladimir Putin’s generals are expected to cede an area nearly half the size of Wales before setting up a new defensive line to the east of the Oskil River.

Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than 6,000sqkm of territory as they continue their counter-offensive, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, regaining key locations in the Kharkiv region.

Some Russian units fled their positions in “apparent panic”.

Russian forces are not expected to try and retake land around Kharkiv and “are likely in the process of withdrawing from the whole of occupied northern Kharkiv Oblast, an area of up to 10,000sqkm”, one official said.

Officials believe it is too early to say whether the Ukrainian advance is a turning point in the war, but described recent gains as the equivalent to Ukraine having “scored a goal before half time”. And they did not deny reports that British and US military officials played a role in advising Ukraine on its counter-offensive.

“It’s too early to say whether this is a turning point in the war, but it’s a moment that has power in terms of both operations, logistics and psychology,” one official said.

Holding the Donbas region is high up on the Kremlin’s list of publicly stated strategic objectives, particularly for its domestic audience back in Russia. The Kremlin insisted yesterday that Mr Putin has the backing of the Russian people, despite murmurings of discontent and criticism following Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive.

“Russians support the president... The people are consolidated around the decisions of the head of state,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Despite Ukraine’s gains, the Kremlin said yesterday there was no discussion of a nationwide mobilisation to bolster its forces.

“At the moment, no, there is no discussion of this,” Mr Peskov said when asked if Russia would mobilise its reserves after being driven out of almost all of Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine.