As France pays tribute to slain schoolteacher, protesters in Bangladesh call for boycott after Macron’s comments

Supporters and activists of the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, an islamist political party, march towards a French embassy as they take part in a protest calling for the boycott of French products and denouncing French president Emmanuel Macron for his comments over Prophet Mohammed's caricatures, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 2, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Schools across France held a minute’s silence in memory of Samuel Paty, the teacher beheaded by a Chechen teenager who wanted to avenge his use of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression.

With France at its highest security level following further attacks since Paty’s killing on October 16, some 12 million pupils returned to school for the first time since the 47-year-old was slain in broad daylight .

President Emmanuel Macron cast the killing as an attack on French values and the Republic itself. But his insistence that France will not compromise on basic freedoms of belief and expression has provoked outcry among Muslims worldwide.

“The idea of terrorism is to create hatred,” Mr Macron wrote in a message to schoolchildren . “We will pull through this together.”

Pupils stood in silence at 11 am and teachers reminded them of their rights and duties in a “free democracy”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex marked the tribute alongside staff at the Le Bois d’Aulne college where Mr Paty taught. Police guarded the gates of the high school, which remains closed to pupils until today.

Mr Macron has described Mr Paty as a “quiet hero” dedicated to instilling the values of the Republic in his pupils and the embodiment of France’s “desire to break the will of the terrorists”.

Teachers across France read a letter written to their profession by Jean Jaures in which the 19th-century politician set out their role in nurturing young citizens. “They will be citizens and they must know what a free democracy is, what rights confers on them, what duties the sovereignty of the nation imposes on them,” Jaures wrote.

France has deployed extra soldiers to protect places of worship and schools following further attacks since Mr Paty’s killing, including in a church in Nice and against a priest in Lyon.

The schoolteacher’s macabre murder convulsed secular France, where the separation of church and state is fiercely defended by many. It also exposed the fault lines cleaving a country where some Muslims see the government’s use of secular laws as a tool to suppress their expression of religious beliefs.

Mr Macron has enraged Muslims around the globe by describing Islam as “a religion in crisis all over the world” and defending free speech that some deem blasphemous or inflammatory.

Yesterday, thousands protested outside the French embassy in Jakarta carrying banners calling Mr Macron the “real terrorist”.

In Bangladesh, supporters of the Islamic group Hefazat-e-Islam (Protectors of Islam) used their shoes to beat up a poster bearing Macron’s photograph as thousands marched on the embassy in Dhaka.

“We will boycott French goods,” said Muslim devotee Rakibul Islam. Tens of thousands of Muslims marched in the streets of Bangladesh’s capital yesterday in the country’s largest protest yet against the French president’s support of laws that allow caricatures of the Prophet Mo hammad.

The protesters, organised by the Hefazat-e-Islam group, a network of teachers and students at thousands of Islamic schools, gathered outside the main Baitul Mokarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka.

They chanted “Down with France” and “Boycott French Products” and burned effigies of the French president .

“I ask the French government to apologise to the 2 billion Muslims in the world. I also ask the world’s Muslims to demonstrate their faith by boycotting French products and terminating diplomatic relations with France,” Nur-Husain-Kashemi, a leader of the group, told the protesters.

“I ask the government to shut down the French Embassy. It’s a shame that they haven’t passed a resolution of condemnation in Parliament,” he said.

The protest was the largest in a series of anti-France demonstrations in Bangladesh since last week that have called for the closure of the French Embassy and for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to condemn France. Ms Hasina has yet to officially comment.

