Artist arrested for putting sex video of Macron candidate online

A Russian artist who published a sex video online that forced Emmanuel Macron's candidate for Paris mayor to quit the race has been arrested along with his girlfriend.

Petr Pavlensky (36) and a 29-year-old French woman - named by media as Alexandra de Taddeo, a lawyer - are being questioned over a video showing Benjamin Griveaux, one of the president's closest lieutenants, performing a sex act on himself. Sexually explicit messages Mr Griveaux allegedly exchanged with a woman were also published.

Investigators suspect the woman was Mr Pavlensky's girlfriend. She is also believed to have been the recipient of Mr Griveaux's video.

Police are trying to establish whether she was Mr Pavlensky's accomplice or whether her phone was hacked. The couple were arrested on Saturday leaving a Paris hotel.

Mr Pavlensky has admitted publishing the video on a pornographic political website, saying he wanted to highlight the "hypocrisy" of Mr Griveaux, a 42-year-old married father of three who had emphasised family values in his campaign.

Legal sources said the pair could be charged with breaching "revenge porn" privacy laws, punishable by up to two years in prison and a €60,000 fine. Mr Griveaux has filed a legal complaint.

Mr Pavlensky, who was granted political asylum in France in 2017 and is close to prominent 'yellow vest' protesters, is also being questioned over another case involving a knife fight in Paris on New Year's Eve in which two people were injured.

Mr Griveaux received death threats and his police protection was stepped up over the weekend, with two bodyguards assigned to him.

His withdrawal from the mayoral race threw the president's party, La République en Marche, into crisis a month before municipal elections.

Agnes Buzyn, the health minister, said yesterday she had been chosen to replace Mr Griveaux. Richard Malka, Mr Griveaux's lawyer, said of Mr Pavlensky's claims: "This is an absolute sham, with pseudo-artists who think they're in a dictatorship and need to give moral lessons." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

