Arsonist in France who started forest fires was a fireman seeking ‘social recognition’

Fires have been raging in the south of France due to the heatwave.

A French fireman has confessed to deliberately starting several fires in south-western France this week because he was in search of “adrenaline” and “social recognition”.

France, like other European countries, has been hit hard by forest fires owing to the heatwave.

Over the last fortnight two huge fires near Bordeaux in the south-west caused more than 20,000 hectares of forest – twice the surface area of Paris – to go up in flames, requiring about 2,000 firefighters to bring them under control.

About 34,000 people were evacuated.

A string of fires has also erupted north of the city of Montpellier in the south of France.

On Wednesday, police arrested an unnamed 37-year-old local volunteer fireman.

During questioning, he “admitted to starting – by using a lighter – a fire spotted on May 26 in Saint-Privat, another on July 21 in Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquiere and four others in the night of July 26 to 27 in the same town”, said Fabrice Belargent, the local prosecutor.

The suspect, who is a forest firefighter as well as a volunteer fireman for the local town, confessed to “starting several fires over the past three years” around Saint-Jean-de-la-Blaquiere, where he lives and sits on the municipal council.

The prosecutor said “adrenaline” motivated him to start fires.

“He also argued that he was in need of social recognition,” he said.

The fireman faces charges of destroying forests, scrub and plantations belonging to others at the risk of causing bodily harm.

These charges are punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a €150,000 fine.

He has been remanded in custody.

According to French police, 10pc of the 300,000 fires each year in France are deliberately started.

Police suspect arson behind one of the huge blazes in the Bordeaux area this month.

Edward Nordskog, a California-based arson expert, told CBC: “A lot of arsonists, their motive is based on a lot of anger and frustration... or to get rid of stress.” (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

