Arrest of 'yellow vest' figurehead sparks call for harder protests

The arrest of a figurehead in the French "yellow vest" anti-government protest movement prompted calls for "harder" demonstrations from his supporters yesterday.

The arrest of a figurehead in the French "yellow vest" anti-government protest movement prompted calls for "harder" demonstrations from his supporters yesterday.

Eric Drouet was snatched from a crowd by riot police on Wednesday night and marched to a van in front of television cameras while he was on the way to a protest in Paris. The 33-year-old lorry driver had called for a rally "to shock public opinion".

He is under investigation for allegedly organising a demonstration without permission - punishable by up to six months in jail.

Mr Drouet's supporters made an appeal on social media for a "hardening" of demonstrations this weekend following the "political arrest".

The "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) protests - so-called after the high-visibility jackets protesters wear - began in November over fuel taxes and ballooned into a wider revolt against the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk