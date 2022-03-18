Arrest of top Russian commander a ‘sign of Kremlin division’ over Ukraine invasion

Family members and comrades of Ivan Skrypnyk, who was killed in a rocket attack against a military base in Yavoriv during the Russian invasion, pay their last respect during his memorial service in Lviv, Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

One of Moscow’s most senior military commanders was arrested yesterday after Vladimir Putin promised to “purify” Russia of traitors, in a sign of “real discord” in the Kremlin over the war, according to a British minister.

It came as US intelligence said that at least 7,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, including three generals, and up to 21,000 soldiers injured.

That “conservative” estimate is greater than the number of American troops killed over 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

The dramatic losses appear to be leading to a purge of Putin’s military and intelligence commanders, including General Roman Gavrilov, deputy head of Russia’s National Guard, yesterday.

Increasingly isolated and angry, the Russian president used a television appearance to lash out at “traitors”.

“Russian people are able to distinguish between true patriots and scum and traitors, and simply spit them out like a fly that flew into their mouths,” Putin told an online meeting of the Russian cabinet.

“I am convinced that a natural and necessary self-purification of society will strengthen our country.”

James Heappey, the UK Armed Forces minister, said the language was “fanatical” and “hugely dangerous”.

“There’s a desperation that might make him consider a course of action we would view as very dangerous indeed,” he said.

“I’m deeply concerned about where his state of mind is at and how desperate he may become.”

He said the developments within the Kremlin were evidence of “real discord” at the top of the Russian high command.

Kremlin paranoia has led to purges of top officials throughout Russia’s history. Josef Stalin, paranoid about rival leadership groups, was infamous for sending senior officials to gulags in Siberia.Stalin also blamed and purged the military high command in 1941 after Nazi Germany surprised him with its mass invasion of the Soviet Union.

And talk from the Kremlin of cleansing Russia continued yesterday with Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, describing Russians fleeing abroad as weak.

“Many are showing their essence. They are traitors,” he said. “That’s how Russia is cleansed.”

Gen Gavrilov was reportedly arrested either because of “leaks of military info that led to loss of life” or the “wasteful squandering of fuel”, according to Christo Grozev, who is the chief Russia investigator at the Bellingcat open-source intelligence reporting project.

“It’s doubtless that Putin recognises the deep s**t this operation is in,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s so bad that he changes horses in midstream – a big no-no during war.”

Over the weekend, Putin also arrested the head and deputy head of a unit within the FSB, Russia’s spy organisation, that had been responsible for pre-invasion intelligence in Ukraine.

Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan, two Russian journalists considered well connected to Russia’s intelligence community, said that Col Gen Sergei Beseda and his deputy, Anatoly Bolyukh, had been arrested in connection with corruption and intelligence failings.

“It looks like two weeks into the war, it finally dawned on Putin that he was completely misled. The department, fearful of his responses, seems to have told Putin what he wanted to hear,” they wrote in an article for the Washington-based think tank, the Centre for European Policy Analysis.

Muddled tactics, poor logistics and an overreliance on unmotivated conscripts have combined to slow Russia’s military in Ukraine.

Analysts claim Putin’s increasingly lurid and erratic outbursts suggest he is becoming increasingly paranoid and isolated. He also derided Russians who, he said, preferred the delicacies of the decadent West over supporting Russia in her hour of need.

“I do not at all judge those who have a villa in Miami or on the French Riviera. Those who cannot do without foie gras, oysters or gender freedoms,” he said.

“But the issue here is that many of these people are by their very nature, mentally located there and not here with our people, not in Russia.” (© Telegraph News Service)

