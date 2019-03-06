Arms control 'in crisis', says Russian envoy to Washington

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has said arms control is "in crisis" and he is "scared" Washington has begun thinking about the possibility of winning a nuclear war.

In a rare public appearance since he took up the post in 2017, Mr Antonov outlined Russian concerns over several US withdrawals from arms treaties, and called for greater recognition of the risks of arms proliferation.

Mr Antonov said he took into account "the bad shape of Russian-American relations", as his address came on the day Vladimir Putin followed the US by suspending participation in the 1987 Intermediate-Range Treaty.

"The situation with strategic stability as well as with arms control is very bad. We are in crisis," Mr Antonov said.

"Since the Second World War, we have been living until today without any war, whether you like it or not, only because of mutually assured destruction." (© Independent News Service)

Irish Independent