Arming Ukraine is not the answer, says People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit has admitted he was “shocked by the turn of events” last week when Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

He argued last week that NATO sabre-rattling and encroachment to the East had created a very dangerous situation, while also creating a narrative of the need for all Western countries to increase military spending.

The PBP TD for Dún Laoghaire stood by his view today, saying the drumbeat for more spending arms in the European Union had long predated the crisis.

And he refused to accept that NATO was a purely defensive alliance, as repeatedly stressed in recent days by its Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

“The suggestion that NATO is s defensive alliance is really just the most dishonest suggestion imaginable,” he said today.

“NATO is a nuclear military alliance that bombed Libya and Kosovo, and that invaded and occupied Afghanistan in an absolutely disastrous adventure, which costs tens of thousands of Afghan lives,” he said.

“The idea that NATO has anything to contribute to resolving the really dangerous situation in Ukraine, I think, is really the worst illusion possible.

“We need to oppose warmongering from Putin and his invasion, but we also need to oppose militarisation from NATO or any other quarter as being in any way a solution. What we need is de-escalation. And we need the Irish Government, as a neutral country, to be the voice for peace and non-military solutions to this conflict.”

He said at Leinster House today, as the Dáil was to hear statements on the invasion, that it was “absolutely not” the case that he had bought Vladimir Putin’s arguments before the assault on a sovereign independent country.

“We have condemned and do condemn Putin as a warmonger, a thug and a despot. And we were doing so before the invasion of Ukraine and we've done so since,” he said.

“He should get his troops out of Ukraine. And we've said that consistently from the beginning, but we also recognise that the expansion of NATO and its project of European militarisation is contributing to confrontation between two big military / political blocs and is not the way to address the really scary situation that we're seeing.”

Mr Boyd Barrett praised “the fantastic, heroic anti-war protests that we're seeing in Russia, where ordinary people face prosecution and imprisonment at the hands of Putin, but are taking to the streets to protest against the invasion of Ukraine.”

But he complained about the situation in Yemen, alleging that the United States and Britain were supporting the Saudi dictatorship in its five-year war that has brought 13 million people to the brink of starvation.

“There have been about 300,000 people killed, but they won't sanction Saudi Arabia.”

He noted that Amnesty International's report indicting Israel for war crimes and calling for an arms embargo and comprehensive sanctions against Jerusalem would be discussed in the Dáil this week.

“I guarantee you the Irish Government will not support Amnesty International's call, nor will the European Union. There are double standards when it comes to warmongering and crimes against humanity.”

Ireland is a neutral country, which meant non-participation in military alliances and promoting peaceful solutions to conflict, he said.

“There is a subtext to a lot of the narrative coming from our Government that seems to imply that military escalation is somehow going to help the situation – or that the expansion of NATO is not an issue. It is an issue, and absolutely the last response needed in the face of aggression. We need to argue for peaceful diplomatic solutions to the conflict, not for an escalation or pouring petrol on a very dangerous fire,” he said.

Ireland’s €9 million funding in non-lethal support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces should be replaced by humanitarian assistance, he said.

“I think the Ukrainian people have absolutely the right to resist in whatever way they can the Russian invasion of their country. We support their right to do that. But we think the particular role that a neutral country should play is to advance humanitarian assistance and to be a voice against further military escalation, because there is no military solution,” he said.