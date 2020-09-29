Armenia told to pull out of disputed area amid fears of return to bloody conflict

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Armenia to end its "occupation" of the flashpoint region of Nagorno-Karabakh amid a second day of fighting that claimed 21 more lives.

Armenian forces have been in fierce clashes with Azerbaijan's troops in the region since Sunday, in the most severe flare-up of violence there for decades.

Mr Erdogan said yesterday the time had come to end the long-running crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which broke away from Azerbaijan, a Turkish ally, in the 1990s after a separatist war.

"The time has come for the crisis in the region, that started with the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, to be put to an end," Mr Erdogan said. "Once Armenia immediately leaves the territory it is occupying, the region will return to peace and harmony."

Armen Sarkissian, the president of Armenia, claimed that Ankara had provided F-16 fighter jets to support its ally.

There were competing claims about fighting on the ground from both sides as forces from the two ex-Soviet neighbours pounded each other with rockets and artillery. In Nagorno-Karabakh, residents took cover in bomb shelters and constant shelling could be heard.

"We haven't seen anything like this since the ceasefire to the war in the 1990s," Olesya Vartanyan, senior analyst for the South Caucasus region at Crisis Group, said.

"The fighting is taking place along all sections of the front line."

Armenian officials said another 15 of their soldiers had died, on top of 16 killed when hostilities first broke out on Sunday. They added that "fights of various intensity" were "raging on", and that four Azerbaijani helicopters and 36 Azerbaijani tanks and armed personnel carriers (APCs) had been destroyed.

Azerbaijan said that only one helicopter had been downed and that Armenian air defence systems had been heavily bombed. Both sides accused each other of sending mercenaries who had fought in Syria into the conflict. Armenia's ambassador to Russia claimed that Turkey had sent 4,000 Syrian fighters that it had previously sponsored to fight against Syria's president, Bashar-al Assad.

An Azerbaijani military spokesman, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, said that "mercenaries of Armenian origin from Syria" had been killed during the fighting.

Neither Turkey nor Azerbaijan have offered any evidence to support their claims, although Turkey is widely believed to have sent Syrian mercenaries to back its allies in the Turkish-supported government in Libya.

The clashes have led to fears that the conflict could now return to the full-blown hostilities of the 1990s when 30,000 lives were lost.

The dispute involves newly-assertive regional powers. Turkey backs mainly Muslim Azerbaijan, while majority Christian Armenia has military backing from Russia.

Russia, which also enjoys good relations with Azerbaijan, has so far called for restraint on both sides. It does, however, have a military base in Armenia, and treaty obligations that could oblige it to come to Armenia's defence were the conflict to escalate. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk