Armed robber seizes €3m of gems in Paris store heist

A police vehicle stands outside the Chaumet jewelry store that was targeted by a robbery in Paris, France July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Potential witnesses to an armed jewellery heist off the Champs-Elysees in Paris failed to see the suspect escape on an e-scooter as they were distracted by one-time screen hardman Jean-Claude Van Damme on a walkabout.

In an ironic twist to the case, it turns out Van Damme, the Hollywood actor and martial arts expert known as the Muscles from Brussels, was in Paris to launch a Netflix film that involves an e-scooter chase not far from the spot where the robbery took place.

In a daring heist on Tuesday evening, a man entered a boutique of famed Parisian jeweller Chaumet with a handgun and made off with up to €3m worth of gems and precious stones, according to a source close to the case.

Security camera footage shows the grey-haired thief, wearing a light-grey suit, white shirt and tie, arriving at the store at about 5.10pm. Shortly afterwards, he was filmed leaving with his stash in a white bag and departing on a green scooter he had left parked outside.

Staff told police the man had pretended to be a customer and asked to see various expensive items before threatening them with a weapon.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Jeanne d’Hauteserre, the mayor of Paris’s 8th arrondissement where the robbery took place, described it as “mind-boggling, daring, unprecedented and regrettable”.

According to Le Parisien, one police officer called the haul “monumental”.

Potential witnesses at a nearby cafe told the newspaper they had failed to notice anything untoward. Many were reportedly distracted by the presence of Van Damme at a nearby optician’s.

That fuelled speculation of a Machiavellian ploy to divert the attention of passers-by with a Van Damme lookalike.

Patrick Goavec, the actor’s Paris agent, confirmed he was in the area at the time of the heist.

“He arrived yesterday from the US and is staying in a hotel nearby and he went to the opticians yesterday and returned today,” he said. “I spoke to him five minutes ago and he had absolutely no idea about the robbery.”

Van Damme is in the French capital for the global launch of his latest Netflix film, The Last Mercenary, in which “a legendary secret agent-turned-mercenary comes out of hiding to save the son he has never met”.

“The irony is it does include a chase on an e-scooter in central Paris,” Mr Goavec said.

Images from the Netflix trailer show one actor in Y-fronts – not Van Damme – hurtling through the Place des Vosges on an electric two-wheeler.

In his long career, the Belgian actor has “never played a jewellery thief”, according to his agent.

Despite the apparent lack of witnesses, by yesterday afternoon police had arrested two suspects in Moselle, eastern France, and retrieved a “significant part” of the haul.