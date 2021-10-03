Apple’s new ‘dark web’ privacy tick could shield criminals

Police in Europe warned that the technology could “put people’s lives at risk” if it hides criminals’ “digital footprints”. Pictured Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Criminals will be able to hide what they do on the internet as Apple has launched encrypted browsing at the flick of a switch, experts have warned.

Internet industry sources said the tech giant’s new Private Relay feature means broadband and mobile companies will struggle to assist police investigations into suspects such as terrorists and child abusers.

Police in Europe warned that the technology could “put people’s lives at risk” if it hides criminals’ “digital footprints”.

The warnings come after Apple rolled out the Private Relay feature last month in its latest operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and its laptops and desktop computers.

The feature encrypts browsing traffic on Apple’s Safari browsers, so the company says that even it cannot see what users are looking at. Usually, a browser takes people directly to a website, leaving a record of where they have been with their broadband or mobile operator.

But Apple’s Private Relay uses technology similar to the “dark web”, to ping traffic between servers so no one entity can see where they have been. A senior internet industry source claimed: “These changes could frustrate, or in some cases, entirely prevent the ability of internet providers to share evidence with police when legally required.

“This is particularly worrying when this information relates to criminal enquiries regarding child abuse or terrorist content.

Industry experts warned that Private Relay could mean police will have to ask California-based Apple for evidence on suspects rather than Irish-based internet providers.

Apple sources said Private Relay had not been designed to “frustrate” police investigation and that the company worked “productively” with requests for evidence.

