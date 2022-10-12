‘Any attack would be met with a response’ – Vladimir Putin warned that Russian sabotage could trigger Nato response

Firefighters work at the site of a car retailer office building destroyed during a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Reuters

Russian sabotage on Western targets could be grounds for triggering Nato’s Article 5, the alliance’s secretary-general warned yesterday, amid suspicions that Moscow planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines.

“Any deliberate attack against allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” Jens Stoltenberg said before yesterday meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels.

Separately, Britain and its G7 allies accused Vladimir Putin of war crimes and vowed to hold him “to account” yesterday, after Russia launched a second day of missile strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine.

Following a virtual meeting, the G7 said it was “deeply troubled” by the September 26 underwater explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, which link Russia and Germany and lie on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

Mr Stoltenberg said Nato allies had stepped up security around possible targets after the North German rail network was downed for three hours after communication cables were cut on Saturday.

Expand Close NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman / Facebook

Whatsapp NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

“We have doubled our presence in the Baltic and North Seas to over 30 ships, supported by maritime patrol aircraft and undersea capabilities,” he said, before promising further steps to protect Western infrastructure.

Cyber attacks and hybrid attacks such as sabotage could be enough to trigger the Article 5 collective defence clause, Mr Stoltenberg said.

That would mean each and every member of the 30-strong alliance would consider the sabotage an attack on them.

“We will never give up the privilege of defining exactly where the threshold for Article 5 goes. That will be a decision we make as allies taking into account the precise context,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Article 5 has only been used once before, after the September 11 attacks on the United States, and it would exacerbate tensions already strained by Mr Putin’s escalation of his illegal war on Ukraine.

Nato will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week, despite Mr Putin’s “irresponsible” threats to use nuclear weapons, Mr Stoltenberg said.

The annual “Steadfast Noon” exercise involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but no live bombs are used. Fourteen Nato countries are involved in the manoeuvres taking place 625 miles from Russia.

Mr Stoltenberg said cancelling the exercise would send a “very wrong signal”.

“If we created the grounds for any misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation,” he said.

“Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

As Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky urged G7 leaders to fund an air defence system for Ukraine to protect it from further air strikes.

The US said it would speed up the shipment of sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine. It has agreed to supply eight NASAMS so far with two expected to be delivered soon.

Ukraine has also received the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems promised by Germany, a German defence ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

The G7 said “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime” after 19 people were killed by strikes on Monday.

It comes as John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, vowed to halt troop cuts and fix the beleaguered Ajax armoured vehicles programme if Labour wins the next election.

In a speech to defence and foreign policy experts at Washington’s Wilson Centre, Mr Healey said that Britain’s Armed Forces are currently operating “without the equipment and troops they need to fight and to fulfil our NATO obligations”.

He cited the plan to cut the Army by 10,000 troops and the unresolved problems with the procurement of Ajax armoured vehicles, which “threaten to undermine the UK’s commitment to the Alliance” and questioned the “Army’s ability to field a modern war fighting division”.

