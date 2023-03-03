| 4.8°C Dublin

Antony Blinken meets Sergey Lavrov and urges Russia to ‘end this war of aggression’ in Ukraine

America’s foreign minister and his Russian counterpart talked briefly in person for first time in a year

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in India yesterday. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AP Expand

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in India yesterday. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AP

Matthew Lee

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked briefly yesterday in the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, there was no indication of any movement towards easing the intense tensions between their two nations.

