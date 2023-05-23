Anti-Putin resistance groups are behind cross-border incursions into Russian villages, insists Kyiv
Chris StevensonUK Independent
Anti-Kremlin militia are said to have launched a cross-border raid from Ukrainian territory – over-running one Russian village and pushing on into others.
Latest Europe
Greece will go back to polls after PM’s huge victory
Anti-Putin resistance groups are behind cross-border incursions into Russian villages, insists Kyiv
Far from being a great victory, the battle for Bakhmut exposed the many weaknesses of Putin’s forces
LATEST | Ukraine moves to ‘encircle’ Putin’s troops in Bakhmut as Russia claims to have captured city
Greece’s ruling party likely to fall short of majority in key elections
Zelensky assures US that powerful F-16 fighters won’t target Russia
Why Ukraine fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite the terrible cost
Fears for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Russian forces dig in ahead of Ukrainian counter-offensive
Biden agrees to training Kyiv’s pilots on F-16 jets
Russians in retreat near Bakhmut as Ukraine prepares for counter-offensive
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: The GAA manager, Nicola Gallagher and the domestic abuse allegations
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
Cabinet briefing: energy grants for firms extended until end of July; protections for seasonal workers; Tuam chair chosen
Ireland's oldest person celebrates her 109th birthday
Latest NewsMore
Oprah Winfrey says new remake of The Color Purple is a ‘culminating life moment’
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Dublin cafe delights at Ian’s Kitchen and Vanilla Pod
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Ask the GP: My 10-year-old gets stabbing pains in her vagina. What could this be?
‘Masterpiece isn’t a word to be bandied around lightly, but that’s what this penultimate episode of Succession was’
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
‘Being the only Black family in a rural Irish town was really difficult’
Kirsty Blake Knox: Seven ways RTÉ and Patrick Kielty can (and should) revamp The Late Late Show
Jennifer Rubin: Ignoring Republicans is a risk, so Biden’s best outcome on debt ceiling is a bipartisan deal
Parmy Olson: AI is a game-changer for today – we can fixate on the future further down the line