Anti-Putin resistance groups are behind cross-border incursions into Russian villages, insists Kyiv

An aerial view of destruction in the frontline town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Machanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters© via REUTERS

Chris StevensonUK Independent

Anti-Kremlin militia are said to have launched a cross-border raid from Ukrainian territory – over-running one Russian village and pushing on into others.