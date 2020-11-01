Anti-Covid social rage spreads across largely shutdown Italy

Last weekend, during live coverage of a Covid protest in Naples, a Sky Italia TV reporter in the middle of the demonstration was attacked by marchers as he attempted to describe the scenes around him. The unfortunate correspondent had to abandon his report there and then, and make a hasty, if undignified, escape down a side road, all the while being chased by marchers.

In one ugly moment, social rage prompted by Covid restrictions had burst into the Italian salotto (living room). Is this the shape of things to come during what could be a long, miserable winter of lockdown?

Naples has always been a very special, very different place. To draw nationwide conclusions from events in Naples is not always wise. Yet, in the last week, there have been Covid-19 protests not just in Naples but also in Florence, Lecce, Milan, Rome, Turin and Trieste to name but some.

Nor were the protests exactly peaceful affairs. Bars, restaurants and shop windows were ransacked in central Turin, tear gas was fired in Milan as police attempted to control violent demonstrators, police cars surrounded by iron bar-wielding protesters in Naples had to beat a hasty retreat. Not surprisingly, arrests were made at many of the protests.

Ostensibly peaceful demonstrations against curfews, lockdowns and the Covid monster quickly turned nasty. Significantly, one banner in Naples read: "We don't want to die of Covid - but we don't want to die of starvation either".

Not surprisingly, too, all sorts of different interest groups - neo-fascists and far-left activists, unemployed young people, organised crime "plants" (in Naples), football hooligans, jobless migrants and, of course, Covid negationists - all jumped on the protest bandwagon. Certainly, that was the opinion of interior minister Luciana Lamorgese, in an address to parliament last week.

National anti-Mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho had little doubt that organised crime had got in on the act in Naples, saying: "Violent attacks like those with iron bars are not the normal way workers protest, rather they come from the involvement of... the Camorra [Mafia]... they are the people most interested in getting close to those in economic difficulty, in the process gaining social consensus and infiltrating the national economy."

Neapolitan investigator Raffaele Marino points out too that in Naples, the Camorra already controls many shops and commercial enterprises. Thus, curfews and impending lockdowns are not good for Camorra business. Marino added: "One thing is sure, though, Naples and the Campania region represent a powder keg."

What seems clear, however, as the Covid figures in Italy (and just about everywhere else in Europe) register that long-predicted autumnal spike (31,000 new cases, 199 deaths on Friday), is that lockdown is on the way.

All the signs are there. As it is, cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools have been closed, in theory until November 24 but in practise probably for a lot longer. Bars and restaurants are still open but they are required to close at 6pm. All sporting events, barring elite professional sports such as Serie A football, are suspended. Even Pope Francis has abandoned his recently reinstated public audiences in favour of the much safer online version in the Apostolic Library.

For now, the sun is still shining in much of Italy, there is still social intercourse in those many bars and restaurants that work "al fresco", but winter weather and Covid lockdown are on the way.

Thus far, Italy has responded well to the Covid pandemic. The first European country to fall victim to Covid-19 last spring, Italy ranks sixth in the world for Covid-related deaths (more than 38,000). Social acceptance (of obligatory face masks, for example) rather than social rage has largely been the Italian response to Covid. Is that about to change over the long, hard winter?

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, who currently enjoys a 58pc approval rating, has long indicated that he would dearly like to avoid another full lockdown, like that of last spring, in the interests of "protecting both health and the economy". That lockdown prompted a 12.8pc second- quarter drop in GDP.

Similar lockdowns in many other countries exacted a similar, heavy toll. The difference for Italy, however, is that, with an economy that has been stuck on zero growth for much of the last 10 to 15 years, a second, total lockdown could cause potentially irreparable damage and consequent social carnage.

The violent street protests of the last week, the most recent of them in Florence on Friday night, pose an important question. Will social rage grow to the point where it undermines government approval or will it remain an essentially minority pursuit?

Will social rage become a factor worldwide? World Politics Review estimates that since March, there have been more than 30 major Covid protests in 26 countries, some wealthy, some poor, from the USA to Nigeria. Obviously, such protests in vastly different societies, some democratic and some autocratic, are hard to compare. Is anti-Covid social rage about to become a worldwide pandemic?

A final thought lies with those Turin restaurant and bar owners who went out to protest the six o'clock evening curfew which, in the opinion of many, will put them out of business. When some of them came back from the protest, they found that their premises had been badly damaged by violent elements who had infiltrated themselves into their protest.

When it rains, it sure pours.