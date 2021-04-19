Anger rises as Russian spies accused of Czech blast

A woman holds an EU flag next to police officers during a protest over the Russian intelligence services alleged involvement in an ammunition depot explosion in Vrbetice area in 2014, outside the Russian Embassy in Prague, Czech Republic yesterday. Photo: David W Cerny

Moscow reacted furiously yesterday to Czech accusations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump four years earlier, which killed two people.

Prague on Saturday expelled no fewer than 18 Russian diplomats, prompting Russia’s foreign ministry to vow yesterday to “force the authors of this provocation to fully understand their responsibility for destroying the foundation of normal ties between our countries”.

The Czech Republic said it had informed Nato and European Union allies that it suspected Russia of causing the blast, believed intended to occur in an arms shipment after it left the depot, and European Union foreign ministers were set to discuss the matter at their meeting today.

The row is the biggest between Prague and Moscow since the end of decades of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989.

It also adds to growing tensions between Russia and the West in general, raised in part by Russia’s military build-up on its Western borders and in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, after a surge in fighting between government and pro-Russian forces in Ukraine’s east.

Russia said Prague’s accusations were absurd as it had previously blamed the blast at Vrbetice, 300km east of the capital, on the depot’s owners.

It called the expulsions “the continuation of a series of anti-Russian actions undertaken by the Czech Republic in recent years”, accusing Prague of “striving to please the United States against the backdrop of recent US sanctions against Russia”.

Online Editors