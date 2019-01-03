News Europe

Thursday 3 January 2019

Anger in Spain as convicted 'wolf pack' sex attackers stay free ahead of appeal

Protesters carry a banner reading
Protesters carry a banner reading "It's Not Abuse, It's Rape. We Believe You" during a demonstration after judges upheld the lesser charge of sexual assault against the five men known as the Manada (Wolf Pack), accused of gang rape during Pamplona's San Fermin festival. Photo: Reuters/Vincent West
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Spanish court has ruled that five men sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually attacking an 18-year-old woman should remain free on bail while the Supreme Court considers appeals in the case.

The Navarra provincial court said in its decision that the men have complied with bail terms set last year, following a conviction that triggered widespread outrage because judges acquitted them of gang rape.

Women's rights advocates have expressed anger about what they see as the court's leniency.

The public prosecutor, the victim and regional authorities have appealed to the Supreme Court for a heavier prison sentence and wanted the men kept behind bars until a ruling.

Prosecutors said the men boasted about the 2016 attack on a WhatsApp group named La Manada, or "the animal pack".

Press Association

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News