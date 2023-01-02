| 4°C Dublin

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of Ukraine war's deadliest strikes

  • Third straight night of attacks signals new Russian tactic
  • Ukraine says Russian aerial strikes are failing
  • Stern Putin New Year speech signals no let-up
  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine stands united against invaders
  • New Year tough in Ukrainian front-line trenches
Ukrainian servicemen prepare cannon shells before firing them towards positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Ukrainian servicemen prepare cannon shells before firing them towards positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Ukrainian servicemen prepare cannon shells before firing them towards positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Ukrainian servicemen prepare cannon shells before firing them towards positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Pavel Polityuk

Russia acknowledged on Monday that scores of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes, drawing demands from Russian nationalist bloggers for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump.

Russia's defence ministry said 63 soldiers had died in the fiery blast which destroyed a temporary barracks in a former vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

