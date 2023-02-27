Anger in Italy at immigration policy as deadly shipwreck kills 59 migrants in disaster blamed on people-traffickers

Italy’s right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni condemned people-traffickers as her hardline policy against migrant boats came under close scrutiny following the deadliest shipwreck in a decade.

At least 59 people died after their wooden boat from Turkey broke apart on rocks as they approached the Calabrian coastline, near Crotone. They included twin children found in the water and a baby whose tiny body washed up on the beach. Eighty people were rescued, but many are still feared missing.

Ms Meloni, from the Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, expressed “deep sorrow” for lives lost.

She also pledged to continue cracking down on migrant traffickers, calling it “inhumane to exchange the lives of men, women and children for the price of a ticket paid to them on the false perspective of a safe journey”.

Opposition parties and rescue charities quickly heaped blame on Italy’s government for not doing more to avert the disaster, having recently imposed tough new measures against sea rescue charities that limits the number of people they can save at sea.

The law passed by Italy’s parliament last week requires rescue ships to request access to a port and sail to it “without delay” after a rescue, preventing them from staying at sea and looking for other migrant boats in distress as in the past.

“Once again, the umpteenth time, we are mourning the unjust deaths of those searching for a better future, fleeing from war and poverty, while politics, in Italy and Europe, thinks about how to resolve the matter with walls and restrictions for NGOs,” said Save the Children’s Filippo Ungaro.

“Stopping, blocking and hindering the work of NGOs will have only one effect: the death of vulnerable people,” said Spanish migrant rescue charity Open Arms.

Matteo Piantedosi, Italy’s interior minister, had last week boasted about how new agreements with Libya and Tunisia had “averted the arrival” of more than 20,000 refugees.

However, 12,667 people have reached Italy so far in 2023, twice that of the same period last year.

With fewer rescue ships in the Mediterranean due to increased fines and operating costs related to the new restrictions, when shipwrecks do happen, a timely rescue is far less likely, critics say.

Yesterday’s tragedy was the deadliest single shipwreck since 2013.

Mr Piantedosi yesterday travelled to the tourist resort in Calabria where the drownings happened to help co-ordinate rescue and recovery efforts.

He said up to 30 people might still be missing, amid reports from survivors that the boat had been carrying between 150 and 200 migrants.

Meanwhile, Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria region, accused the EU of failing to do enough.

“What has the EU done in these years? Where is the Europe that should guarantee safety and legality?” Mr Occhiuto asked.

EU president Ursula von der Leyen called for Europe to redouble efforts to take action on migration and asylum in the central Mediterranean.

Pope Francis also urged more protections for migrants, saying in his weekly address to crowds in Rome that he was praying for “every one of them, for the missing and the other surviving migrants”.

Sergio Mattarella, the Italian president, urged Europe not to remain indifferent, noting many of the refugees were fleeing hardship in Iran, Syria and Afghanistan.

Timbers from the shipwreck were scattered along 200 metres of coastline and the destroyed hull could be seen crashing against the beach in high waves. At least 20 survivors were admitted to hospital and one person was arrested on migrant trafficking charges, police said.

Wreckage was strewn across the beach after the vessel set sail from the western Turkish port of Izmir about four days ago. Photo: Reuters

The vessel set sail from the western Turkish port of Izmir about four days ago and was spotted around 74km off the Italian coast late on Saturday by a plane operated by EU border agency Frontex.

Patrol boats went to intercept it, but bad weather forced them to return to port. Authorities then mobilised search units along the coastline.

Emergency doctor Laura De Paoli described finding a dead child, aged seven.

“When we got to the point of the shipwreck we saw corpses floating everywhere and we rescued two men who were holding up a child. Sadly, the little one was dead,” she said.

His voice cracking with emotion, Cutro’s mayor, Antonio Ceraso said he had seen “a spectacle that you would never want to see in your life... a gruesome sight... that stays with you for all your life”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)