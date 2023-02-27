| 4.8°C Dublin

Anger in Italy at immigration policy as deadly shipwreck kills 59 migrants in disaster blamed on people-traffickers

Rescuers recover a body after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas, at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy. Photo: Giuseppe Pipita/AP Expand
Wreckage was strewn across the beach after the vessel set sail from the western Turkish port of Izmir about four days ago. Photo: Reuters Expand

Wreckage was strewn across the beach after the vessel set sail from the western Turkish port of Izmir about four days ago. Photo: Reuters

Andrea Vogt

Italy’s right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni condemned people-traffickers as her hardline policy against migrant boats came under close scrutiny following the deadliest shipwreck in a decade.

At least 59 people died after their wooden boat from Turkey broke apart on rocks as they approached the Calabrian coastline, near Crotone. They included twin children found in the water and a baby whose tiny body washed up on the beach. Eighty people were rescued, but many are still feared missing.

