Anger grows over Greek rail crash, with death toll at 57 and some people unaccounted for

One man whose brother and father were killed in the accident said ‘they bought tickets to death’

A crane removes debris yesterday after two trains collided in Tempe, Greece, the day beforehand. Rescuers continue to search the wreckages for casualties. Photo: AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras Expand

A crane removes debris yesterday after two trains collided in Tempe, Greece, the day beforehand. Rescuers continue to search the wreckages for casualties. Photo: AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras

Costas Kantouris and Derek Gatopoulos

Emergency crews cut through the mangled remains of a passenger train yesterday, progressing “centimetre by centimetre” in their search for the dead from a head-on collision in northern Greece that killed at least 57 people.

Rail workers went on strike to protest years of underfunding that they say has left the country’s train system in a dangerous state.

