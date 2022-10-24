Anger as Russia claims Ukraine poised to use radioactive ‘dirty bomb’

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations in phone calls with his counterparts from Britain, France and Turkey

Russia’s defence chief has claimed that Ukraine is preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive “dirty bomb”, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south.

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations in phone calls with his counterparts from Britain, France and Turkey.

He also spoke to US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin in their second call in three days, but a terse Russian summary of that call did not say whether the dirty bomb claim was also mentioned in their ­conversation.

Russia’s defence ministry said Mr Shoigu voiced concern about “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a ‘dirty bomb,’” a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.

It doesn’t have the devastating effect of a nuclear explosion, but it could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

Britain strongly rejected the claims, with defence secretary Ben Wallace saying Mr Shoigu “alleged that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including the UK, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine”.

“The defence secretary refuted these claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation,” the ministry said.

“The defence secretary also reiterated UK and wider international support for Ukraine and desire to de-escalate this conflict. It is for Ukraine and Russia to seek resolution to the war and the UK stands ready to assist.”

Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also dismissed Mr Shoigu’s claims as an “absolute and quite predictable absurdity from those who believe that they blatantly lie and make people believe in that”.

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces said that Mr Shoigu told his counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly worsening and “trending towards uncontrollable escalation”.

Russian authorities have repeatedly made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb in a false flag attack and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan.

The mention of the threat in Mr Shoigu’s calls with his counterparts appeared to indicate that the threat of such an attack has risen to an unprecedented level.

“It appears that there is a shared feeling that the tensions have approached the level that could raise the real threat for all,” said Fyodor Lukyanov, the Kremlin-connected head of the Council for Foreign and Defence policies, a Moscow-based group of top foreign affairs experts.

Elsewhere, Russian authorities reported they are building defensive positions in occupied areas of Ukraine and border regions of Russia, reflecting fears that Ukrainian forces may attack along new sections of the 1,000km front line of a war nearing its ninth month.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has focused its counter-­offensive mostly on the Kherson region. ​

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration in Kherson, said Russian defensive lines “have been reinforced and the situation has remained stable” since local officials strongly encouraged all residents of the region’s capital and nearby areas on Saturday to evacuate by ferry to the river’s east bank.

The region is one of four that Russian p resident Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law last Thursday. Kherson city has been in Russian hands since the early days of the war, but Ukraine’s forces have made advances toward reclaiming it.