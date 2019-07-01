Anger as 30 civil servants are paid to do nothing for 25 years
The revelation that 30 civil servants in the south of France have been paid for doing nothing for more than 25 years has caused outrage.
French taxpayers have been spending more than €1m a year on the "phantom" bureaucrats' salaries, an audit office report disclosed. Local authorities failed to find them posts after their original jobs were scrapped when water services were privatised in the southern city of Toulon.
"It is regrettable, to say the least, that the city was not capable of finding new jobs for some of these employees, especially the youngest," the audit office report said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
Irish Independent