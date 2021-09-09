Angela Merkel: how Ireland stayed close to the world’s most powerful woman

Richie Tuohy and Orlagh Eichholz may be the only couple in Ireland to have been given marriage advice by Angela Merkel.

When Richie from Limerick and German-born Orlagh married two years ago, they were surprised to receive a letter from the German chancellor.

Merkel, who is married for a second time to a low-profile scientist, Joachim Sauer, offered the following piece of advice, together with a signed photo: “Marriage, like life itself, is not a comfortable and peaceful state, but a great adventure with many surprises and trials to pass.”

Her message was in a way a fitting acknowledgement of one of the most famous banners of the last decade.

In 2012, Tuohy and a group of fellow Irish fans travelled to the European Football Championships in Poland carrying an Irish flag bearing the memorable slogan: “Angela Merkel thinks we’re at work.”

The image with the cheeky message went around the world on social media, and Tuohy was interviewed about it on German television.

The sign captured the mood of that time, when Ireland seemed to have surrendered its financial sovereignty to foreign agencies: the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank. Rightly or wrongly, there was a sense at that time that the German chancellor held sway over our fate as much as any Dublin minister.

Labour of love: Richie Tuohy and Orlagh Eichholz with the banner he helped create for the 2012 Euros. The couple received a message from Angela Merkel on their wedding day in 2019

Labour of love: Richie Tuohy and Orlagh Eichholz with the banner he helped create for the 2012 Euros. The couple received a message from Angela Merkel on their wedding day in 2019

The start of the Euros was a rare moment of optimism during a period of austerity.

Tuohy told Review this week what he thought of Merkel at the time: “At times she was seen as a big bad witch. We saw her, from our perspective, as being very controlling and headmistress-like at that time. The measures she took were very harsh and threw a lot of people into emigration and joblessness.”

Tuohy, whose father-in-law is German, said: “In Germany they appreciate her stubbornness and she was obviously in power for a long time and had a hard job to do.”

He gives Merkel credit for her actions on Brexit: “She came out on our side and we needed all the help we could get.”

Merkel is finally stepping down as chancellor and will not run in the federal election of September 26.

Although we in Ireland have become obsessed with US elections, we have hardly begun to consider the German election, even though its implications are more profound.

‘Sick man of Europe’

Germany is now Ireland’s biggest trading partner in the EU, and whoever is elected chancellor will exert a powerful influence as leader of Europe’s most powerful economy.

The Merkel effect on Ireland was seen in the financial crisis, the surge in the number of refugees across Europe in the middle of the last decade and the final outcome of the Brexit deal in which the Irish border remained open.

What kind of vacuum will she leave after almost 16 years in office? When she moved into the Chancellery in 2005, her country was regarded as “the sick man of Europe” with an unemployment rate of over 11pc, while the Celtic Tiger shone brightly under the leadership of Bertie Ahern.

Tony Blair was serving his third term in Downing Street and George W Bush was in charge in Washington. During her time in office, she has worked with five taoisigh, five British prime ministers and four US presidents.

Michael Collins, who dealt with her as Irish ambassador to Berlin between 2013 and 2019, has no doubt about her positive impact.

“It should be acknowledged how important it is that through all these years she has been in power, she has brought to the job a level of steadiness and stability,” he says.

“The alternative would have been different for Germany, Europe and Ireland.’’

Collins, who is now director-general of the Institute of International and European Affairs, says: “At times there was a feeling during the financial crisis of being hard done by, but we should get into perspective how important it is to have the leadership in Germany — and it is also important that the steadiness continues with a new leader.”

He says a crucial aspect of the close relationship between Merkel and Ireland over the past decade was the link between her party, the Christian Democratic Union, and Fine Gael. Both parties were part of the same group in Europe, the European People’s Party.

Brian Hayes, the former Fine Gael Minister of State at the Department of Finance who sat alongside members of Merkel’s party in the European Parliament, says: “Enda Kenny had a very close relationship with her and that was built up many years before he became taoiseach. They would meet each other at European People’s Party summits. She liked Ireland and frequently talked about the country’s success.”

Merkel may talk about Ireland in honeyed tones, but Germany’s advocacy of tough cutbacks in Europe’s heavily indebted countries during the euro crisis is one of the most controversial parts of her legacy.

A recent critical article in the journal Foreign Policy said her strategy was to blame the financial crisis on the profligacy of indebted countries — including Ireland — rather than a banking system in which Germany played a central part.

“Core countries like Germany provided financial bailouts — subject to extremely harsh conditions in the form of budgetary austerity and structural reforms — to peripheral governments, which then used that money to pay back German, French and Dutch banks,” it said.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of Merkel’s approach, her friend Enda Kenny and his government were keen to stay onside with her, almost at any cost. This has continued under Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin.

One minister who was centrally involved during the financial crisis and the period when the Troika held sway says: “We decided to make a success of it rather than have a public row.”

Staying close to Germany is an important part of Irish strategy, says former ambassador Collins.

“Germans were clearly a mighty voice, not only on the bailout, but on every other issue as well,” he says. “The aim was to demonstrate our seriousness. We were going to get out of the bailout and we did get out of the bailout.”

Whether we liked our harsh medicine or not, Ireland became the poster child of austerity, seen as proof that the German approach could work. In December 2013, Ireland became the first eurozone member state to complete its exit from the EU and IMF bailout programme.

Not long afterwards, the chancellor attended the European People’s Party congress in Dublin and said Ireland’s exit had been a “tremendous success story”.

Merkel has made frequent visits to Ireland. Brendan Howlin, the former Labour cabinet minister, recalls inviting her to Wexford with other EU environment ministers when she was a rising star of Helmut Kohl’s government in the mid-1990s.

“She was obviously a highly competent and able minister, but none of us saw that she would be a future long-serving chancellor,” says Howlin.

When the East German daughter of a pastor was appointed to the German cabinet in the early 1990s, Kohl condescendingly referred to her as “mein Mädchen” (little girl). Her appointment was even seen as tokenistic.

While he plucked her from obscurity to serve in government, Kohl was one of many politicians who underestimated her. When he became involved in a political funding scandal, she denounced him publicly.

So what are the qualities that have kept her in office for so long?

Timothy Geithner, the former US treasury secretary, was reported to have said that she was the only leader during the financial crisis who was “numerate”.

Bertie Ahern, taoiseach for the first three years of her period in government, told Review this week he formed a good relationship with Merkel that continued after he left office.

As chancellor, he says, she was well used to dealing with disparate groups and politicians in a country made up of 16 states, and that experience served her well in Europe.

Warm personality

Sophie Pornschlegel of the European Policy Centre think-tank says Merkel’s number one skill is crisis management, and credits her with achieving compromises through “corridor diplomacy”.

According to some accounts, the chancellor’s working motto in politics is: “In der Ruhe liegt die Kraft”: in quiet there is power.

But despite a reputation for keeping her cards close to her chest, Ahern found her to be a warm personality with a good sense of humour. “She was good fun and could match any fella or woman in a conversation about sport,” he says. “She knew her football and did not go to matches just for the photo.

Bertie Ahern was the first of five taoisigh to work with Angela Merkel

Bertie Ahern was the first of five taoisigh to work with Angela Merkel

“At summits, she didn’t just sit at a desk for four hours. She would move around, talking to people, pulling people aside, seeking progress and compromise.”

While Pornschlegel acknowledges Merkel’s skills as a calm, efficient crisis manager, she says one of the criticisms that could be levelled against her is that she lacks strategic vision.

“She didn’t bring Europe forward in certain policy areas, including climate change and reform of the eurozone,” she says.

Ahern believes one of the keys to her success is a lack of airs and graces, continuing to lead a simple life, living in a small apartment and not in an ivory tower.

Merkel and her notoriously publicity-shy husband are renowned for their frugality. When they went on holiday to Italy one year, he reportedly travelled separately on a budget airline, instead of paying a token fee to accompany her on a government jet.

Ireland’s close relationship with Germany was never more important than during negotiations in the run-up to Brexit.

Only a few days after the referendum in June 2016, Enda Kenny flew to Berlin to meet Merkel.

He had a map out on the table of the island of Ireland, one participant recalls, and the pair discussed border crossings and the practical implications of Brexit in detail.

Maintaining an open border was the priority for the Irish government, while Merkel was insistent that the integrity of the EU single market would be preserved.

Ahern says: “She was absolutely steadfast in her support for the protocol and the single market, and she didn’t give an inch.”

“The British tried to go for a divide and conquer strategy,” says Pornschlegel. “But they misunderstood the German position. Germans are incredibly pro-European and will do anything to protect the single market.”

Collins, who served as Irish ambassador to Berlin through much of the Brexit negotiations, says: “The idea of resurrecting a border was something that resonated very strongly in Germany. It struck an emotional chord with Merkel. Germany knows the importance of maintaining an open border or no border at all.”

The chancellor’s close involvement in maintaining an open border continued when Leo Varadkar took over as taoiseach.

In 2019, she was welcomed at Farmleigh House, where she met Varadkar and community representatives from both sides of the border.

She said after that Dublin meeting: “I come from a country that for many, many years was divided by a wall. For 34 years, I lived behind the Iron Curtain so I know only too well what it means once borders vanish, once walls fall.”

Merkel may have been seen as the eternal pragmatist, willing to reach compromises, even where necessary with authoritarian leaders in Russia and China.

In one important area, however, she was an outlier as a conservative leader, and was even prepared to go against the wishes of her party. In 2015, she decided to admit a million refugees from wartorn countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan — and this set an example for other countries such as Ireland.

Dr Stephan Köppe, who teaches German politics and social policy at University College Dublin, says: “It showed the human face of Merkel and I believe it changed a lot of the perception of her in Ireland. It was seen as a humanitarian act.”

Now that Merkel is leaving the stage, there is uncertainty about what will follow. The Social Democrats, led by the current finance minister Olaf Scholz, lead in the polls.

Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party is odds-on favourite to be the next chancellor after elections later this month

Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party is odds-on favourite to be the next chancellor after elections later this month

While Merkel was not seen as a leader who put pressure on us over our low corporate tax regime, Köppe says all the main parties support international harmonisation of taxes on corporations and closing loopholes for tax havens.

For all the complaints about the harsh austerity during the financial crisis, there is a common perception in diplomatic circles that Merkel has been a friend to Ireland, particularly over Brexit, and that she will be missed.

“The close political links between Ireland and Germany are in danger of disappearing in a new administration,” Köppe says.

“It is important to rebuild those links now to make sure that Irish concerns are still on the agenda.”