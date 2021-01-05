Angela Merkel ‘blocked efforts by EU ministers to stock up on virus vaccine’

Angela Merkel came under fire yesterday after it emerged she intervened personally to block a bid by European health ministers to secure larger orders of coronavirus vaccine over the summer.

Public anger is growing across the continent at the European Union’s failure to order enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine which was developed in Germany and manufactured in Belgium.

But it now appears Mrs Merkel blocked an initiative by the German, French, Italian and Dutch health ministers to order more stocks of vaccine last summer.

Bild newspaper published a leaked letter from the four health ministers to Ursula von der Leyen in which they agreed to drop the initiative and hand over control of vaccine orders to the European Commission.

According to the newspaper, the letter was written under pressure from Mrs Merkel, who wanted to send a signal of solidarity at the start of Germany’s six-month EU presidency.

“We believe that it is of utmost importance to have a common joint and single approach towards the various pharmaceutical companies,” the four ministers wrote.

“We also consider that speed is of the essence in this case. So we deem it very useful if the commission takes the lead in this process.”

In fact, Europe began to fall behind in the race to secure sufficient stocks after the Commission took over.

The four ministers had already negotiated an order for 400 million doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, but the commission became locked in protracted negotiations as the UK and US secured large orders.

The row came with the European Medicine Agency (EMA) poised to approve the Moderna vaccine this week. It will become the second vaccine approved for use in the EU, following the Pfzier-BioNTech vaccine.

Jean-Claude Juncker, Mrs von der Leyen’s predecessor as commission president, spoke out against the EU’s response to the virus, telling Luxembourg’s Télécran magazine the bloc had “reacted very weakly”. But he added that the EU was hamstrung by the fact member states retain control of health policy.

Meanwhile, India is to stockpile the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine until March as part of a nationwide inoculation drive, delaying its wider distribution to world’s less wealthy countries.

The government granted the Serum Institute of India (SII) emergency authorisation to produce at least one billion doses of the jab on Sunday on condition that it does not export the shots. Global health experts have expressed concerns that the move means “the pharmacy of the developing world has shut its doors”.

“This is a huge blow for access to the AstraZeneca vaccine in developing countries,” said Dr Mark Eccleston-Turner of Keele University.

India has suffered the world’s second-largest Covid-19 epidemic..

Other countries, including the UK, have been accused of effectively stockpiling doses by securing them in advance from pharmaceutical firms.

