Andrew Tate's brother claims he is in jail so authorities can steal his money

The brother of Andrew Tate, the controversial social media personality, accused the Romanian authorities yesterday of putting him in jail so they could steal his valuables.

Tate claimed to have done nothing wrong yesterday as he and his brother Tristan were brought in for further questioning over allegations of rape and sexual trafficking in Romania.

Many of their assets, including luxury cars, have been seized since their arrest on December 29.

“There is no evidence against me,” Tristan Tate said. “The authorities are planning to steal my cars and steal my money. That is why I am in jail.”

Romanian authorities have seized goods and money worth an estimated €3.5m, including luxury cars and properties, as part of the investigation.

Prosecutors say the seizures were intended to prevent the assets being sold or concealed.

Andrew Tate (36) a former professional kickboxer who has British and US nationality, said: “They know we have done nothing wrong. Of course it’s unjust, there is no justice in Romania, unfortunately.”

Asked if he had hurt women, he said: “Of course not.”

Prosecutors say six women were taken by the Tates to properties on the outskirts of Bucharest and, through physical violence and mental intimidation, were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media.

Andrew Tate is accused of raping one of the women.

The brothers deny all the allegations, and the authorities have not yet brought any charges.

Their detention has been extended by a court until the end of next month.

Andrew Tate has described himself as the “king of toxic masculinity”. He was removed from the British version of Big Brother after the release of a video that appeared to show him assaulting a woman.