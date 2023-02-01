| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Andrew Tate appears in court today to appeal against second 30-day detention in Romania

Andrew Tate (AP) Expand

Close

Andrew Tate (AP)

Andrew Tate (AP)

Andrew Tate (AP)

Vadim Ghirda and Stephen McGrath

Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, has appeared in a Bucharest court to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has nearly five million followers on Twitter, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday morning handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women.

Most Watched

Privacy