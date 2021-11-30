Andersson elected as Sweden’s first female prime minister for second time

Current Finance Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson is congratulated after being appointed as new prime minister after a voting in the Swedish parliament Riksdagen, in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday. Photo: Jonas Ekstromer

Magdalena Andersson, who last week was Sweden’s first female prime minister for a few hours before resigning because a budget defeat made a coalition partner quit, was elected again yesterday as the nation’s head of government.

In a 101-173 vote with 75 abstentions, the 349-seat Riksdag elected Ms Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, as prime minister. She will form a one-party, minority government. Her cabinet is expected to be named today. Formally, she will be installed following an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Sweden’s figurehead monarch.

Ms Andersson served as prime minister for seven hours before stepping down after the Greens left her two-party coalition. Their move followed the rejection of her government’s budget proposal in favour of one presented by opposition parties including the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats, who are rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.

Under the Swedish constitution, prime ministers can be named and govern as long as a parliamentary majority – a minimum of 175 lawmakers – is not against them.

In a speech to parliament, Center Party leader Annie Loof said a female prime minister “means a lot to many girls and women, to see this glass roof shattered . I am proud that (the Center Party) is involved and makes this possible.”

Her party abstained from voting for or against Ms Andersson, leading to her election.