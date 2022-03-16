Ancient sarcophagus discovered during Notre Dame cathedral rebuild

The 2019 Notre Dame fire wiped out the spire and better part of the cathedral’s roof within about an hour. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Archaeologists working at Notre Dame cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body.

The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality” were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the church’s famous spire, which was completely destroyed in a massive fire in April 2019.

Construction workers were preparing to erect scaffolding at the base of the building to rebuild the 300ft spire when they stumbled across the items underneath the rubble.

During a visit to the cathedral yesterday a team of archaeologists showed Roselyne Bachelot, the culture minister, around the site on Ile de la Cite in Paris, explaining how they used a mini endoscopic camera to examine the body inside the lead sarcophagus, which was partially punctured.

“We saw a very well preserved body,” said Christophe Besnier, the lead archaeologist.

“You can glimpse pieces of fabric, hair and above all a pillow of leaves on top of the head, a well-known phenomenon when religious leaders were buried.

“The fact that these plant elements are still inside means the body is in a very good state of conservation.”

While the identity of the body is unknown, preliminary findings suggest the coffin was made for a senior dignitary more than 700 years ago.

About 400 bodies have been buried at Notre Dame since the 13th century, including notable clergymen.

Archaeologists said the discoveries would help improve their understanding of funeral practices during the Middle Ages.

Also unearthed was a piece of a choir screen – an ornate partition that was a typical feature of Medieval churches.

The excavation, which began on February 2, is being carried out by the Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research.

The French culture ministry has now agreed to extend the institute’s work until March 25, when renovations on the 850-year-old church are scheduled to continue.

Pressure is growing for the church to be reopened. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has set a strict deadline for 2024 – when Paris will host the Olympic Games.

The 2019 fire, which was most likely started by an electrical short, wiped out the spire and better part of the cathedral’s roof within about an hour.

The stone structure has remained largely intact and a human chain of firefighters helped save priceless religious relics from the burning building.

More than 340,000 donations – totalling nearly €850m – have been made to help with the restoration. Among them is a combined €300m donation from French billionaires Francois-Henri Pinault and Bernard Arnault.

But reconstruction efforts have been littered with controversy.

Mr Macron was forced to drop his suggestion to replace the 19th-century spire with a “contemporary architectural gesture” following an outcry from purists who argued the cathedral should keep its original form. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]