Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to ban private jets, night flights and noisy planes

Climate activists protesting at Schiphol Airport last year. Photo: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw Expand

Emily Atkinson

Amsterdam‘s Schiphol Airport is proposing a ban on private jets and the loudest planes in a bid to limit pollution and noise.

The proposals, announced on Tuesday by the airport’s boss, also include phasing out all flights between midnight and 5am, and abandoning a project for an additional runway in a push to be more considerate of the environment.

