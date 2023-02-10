| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Amsterdam to ban smoking cannabis on streets of red-light district

Amsterdam's Red Light District. Reuters Expand

Close

Amsterdam's Red Light District. Reuters

Amsterdam's Red Light District. Reuters

Amsterdam's Red Light District. Reuters

Charlotte Van Campenhout

Amsterdam will ban smoking cannabis in public in the red-light district as part of a campaign to clean up the area.

Smoking the drug in the streets will be prohibited in the canal-lined section of town where there are brothels, sex shops and strip clubs, the city council said on Thursday.

Most Watched

Privacy