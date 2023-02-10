Amsterdam to ban smoking cannabis on streets of red-light district

Amsterdam will ban smoking cannabis in public in the red-light district as part of a campaign to clean up the area.

Smoking the drug in the streets will be prohibited in the canal-lined section of town where there are brothels, sex shops and strip clubs, the city council said on Thursday.

Locals complain that the picturesque city is overwhelmed with millions of tourists every year, many of whom are there to take advantage of its liberal marijuana laws and coffee shops offering a myriad of varieties of the drug.

The move was called a "historic intervention" by Amsterdam's Het Parool newspaper and the city council said the ban may be extended to the terraces of cannabis coffee shops at a later date.

It is part of a campaign by Amsterdam's first female mayor, Femke Halsema, to make the neighbourhood more liveable for residents. The area draws millions of tourists every year, but also attracts crime.

"Residents of the old town suffer a lot from mass tourism and alcohol and drug abuse in the streets,” the city council said in the statement.

"Tourists also attract street dealers, who in turn cause crime and insecurity," it said.

The city also plans to cut back opening times for restaurants, bars and sex workers, and to further tighten the sale of alcohol in the red-light district, it said.