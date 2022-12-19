Amsterdam sex workers are fighting ban on raunchy window displays

It could soon be curtains for the famous window brothels of Amsterdam where sex workers advertise their wares in the city’s biggest red light district.

Currently, the red drapes on the notorious windows in the area, known as De Wallen, are shut only when a client is being entertained or if the sex worker is absent.

But Amsterdam’s municipal council is expected this week to vote to keep the curtains permanently closed in a bid to clean up the image of De Wallen.

Under the proposal by the socially liberal D66 party, curtains will stay shut and clients will be asked to book via their smartphones rather than by negotiating with the sex worker behind the glass.

However, many sex workers oppose the idea and argue it will make their work less safe because it will be harder to assess potential clients and any danger they might pose.

They reject the claim by those in favour of the new policy that closing the curtains will protect them from degrading abuse from passers-by.

One sex worker, who gave her name as Lucy, said Amsterdam was the world’s safest place to work when she spoke at the Prostitution Information Centre (PIC) in the red light district.

“How can I attract clients with the curtains closed?” she said. “They say it is for protection, but that is nonsense. If someone denigrates me, I denigrate them back. It isn’t an automatic service I negotiate. If drunk people come by, I don’t let them in.”

Nadia van der Linde, chairwoman of the PIC, said the city, which is a big draw for stag parties and other tourists attracted by its “anything goes’ reputation, was restricting the wrong group in targeting sex workers.

“Nobody wants puking in the streets,” she said. “A number of sex workers live here and are residents too. The city is unwilling to take any action, except action to get rid of the windows.”

Femke Halsema, the mayor of Amsterdam, has been publicly critical of the behaviour of stag parties who peer at sex workers in windows “as if they were animals”. She hopes to build a multi-storey mega-brothel to replace 100 of the windows in the red light district.



