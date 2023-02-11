Amsterdam council bans smoking cannabis outside in city’s red light district

Smoking cannabis outside in Amsterdam’s red light district will soon be made illegal, and brothels forced to close earlier, under rules to save residents from “glassy-eyed tourist zombies”.

The new regulations are set to come into force in mid-May and aim to make city centre living more bearable for long-suffering locals.

A city spokeswoman said: “The atmosphere becomes dire, particularly at night. This comes at the expense of a good night’s sleep for residents and the liveability and safety of the whole neighbourhood.”

Smoking cannabis, which is tolerated in the Netherlands, will be banned in public spaces in the red light district from Thursday to Sunday, from 4pm and 1am.

Councillors warned they would forbid using the drug in the outside areas of cannabis coffee shops, if the ban didn’t work.

From April, sex shows will have to shut at 2am and brothels closed at 3am instead of 6am. Restaurants and bars will be shuttered at 2am and won’t be allowed to let in anyone from 1am if they serve alcohol.

Off-licence alcohol sales in the red light district are already banned from Thursday to Sunday after 4pm but the council will now tell shopkeepers to remove booze from view during that time.

Amsterdam council also plans a springtime “stay away” campaign to dissuade tourists from visiting the Dutch capital to take drugs, get drunk and have sex.

It is a crime to possess, deal or make drugs in the Netherlands but the Dutch allow coffee shops to sell cannabis under conditions including not causing any nuisance.

“Some days you can’t even walk around the centre without breathing in the persistent stench of cannabis fumes, with glassy-eyed tourist zombies staggering about. That has to stop,” Diederik Boomsa, leader of the local Christian Democrats, said.

“Amsterdam needs to finally get rid of its image as a Valhalla for paid sex and drugs,” he told the Dutch News website.

The new rules were announced after increasingly strident complaints from residents as tourists returned to Amsterdam after the coronavirus pandemic.

About 18million tourists visited the city last year, which is as famous for its cannabis coffee shops and window brothels as its picturesque canals.

Desperate locals formed a watch and patrolled the city centre streets to keep tourists on their best behaviour last year.