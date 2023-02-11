| 7.6°C Dublin

Amsterdam council bans smoking cannabis outside in city’s red light district

James Crisp

Smoking cannabis outside in Amsterdam’s red light district will soon be made illegal, and brothels forced to close earlier, under rules to save residents from “glassy-eyed tourist zombies”.

The new regulations are set to come into force in mid-May and aim to make city centre living more bearable for long-suffering locals.

