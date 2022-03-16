Amid carnage in Kyiv, Zelensky concedes Ukraine won’t join Nato

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine should accept it will not become a member of Nato, hinting at a potential key concession to Russia, which demanded such a guarantee before launching its deadly invasion three weeks ago.

Speaking to military officials of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force in a video message yesterday, the Ukraine president said it was a “truth” that it would not join the alliance.

“Ukraine is not a member of Nato. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognised,” Mr Zelensky said.

On the eve of war, Russian president Vladimir Putin demanded assurances that Ukraine would never become a Nato member.

Moscow has repeated the demand since its troops entered Ukraine and also called on Kyiv to sign a neutrality agreement and recognise the independence of pro-Russian republics in the east of the country.

Ukraine has consistently asked for Nato protection during the war, notably in the form of a no-fly zone, but this was the first time Mr Zelensky has conceded that Kyiv will not join the alliance.

President Biden announced yesterday that he would meet Nato leaders in Brussels next week, while Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg made another warning that Russia could use chemical weapons in the conflict.

Read More

Responding to the Ukrainian president’s comments, Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “What’s important that is it is for the Ukrainian government to decide what they think is suitable. They should have no decisions imposed upon them.”

The developments came as peace talks between Ukraine and Russia continued, and the leaders of three European Union countries – Poland, the Czech Republic, both Nato members, and Slovenia – surprisingly visited Kyiv.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, Russia’s pummelling of Ukraine continued yesterday the 20th day of the war.

The bombardment of Kyiv was stepped up with apartment buildings and a subway station targeted. Mr Zelensky said the strikes killed dozens of people. Fighting has intensified on the city’s outskirts in recent days and Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a 35-hour curfew through to tomorrow morning.

Almost 100 children have now been killed in the war, said Ukrainian officials.

In the city of Mariupol, another 2,000 cars fled hellish conditions along a humanitarian corridor in the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

One official claimed that up to 20,000 people have been killed by the continual Russian bombardment of the seaport city and that bodies were lying in the streets unattended and unable to be buried.

There were also reports last night that Russian soldiers had taken some 400 staff and patients hostage at an intensive care hospital in the city.

The Red Cross also said it was working to evacuate people from the northeastern town of Sumy near the Russian border in about 70 buses.

The number of people who have fled Ukraine since the start of the war has now reached 3 million, said officials.