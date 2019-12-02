Amazon removes 'disturbing and disrespectful' Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments

Amazon has removed "Christmas ornaments" and other merchandise bearing the images of the Auschwitz death camp that had been available on its online site.

Amazon said that "all sellers must follow our selling guidelines" and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum appealed on Sunday to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau "massacre" mouse pad.

It called the merchandise "disturbing and disrespectful".

