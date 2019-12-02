Amazon removes 'disturbing and disrespectful' Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments
Amazon has removed "Christmas ornaments" and other merchandise bearing the images of the Auschwitz death camp that had been available on its online site.
Amazon said that "all sellers must follow our selling guidelines" and that those who do not will be removed.
The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum appealed on Sunday to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau "massacre" mouse pad.
It called the merchandise "disturbing and disrespectful".
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.
Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019
On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to pull the products.
Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, at the death camp during its occupation of Poland during the Second World War.
PA Media