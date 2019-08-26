Almost 20 shark species set to get protection

More than 100 countries have agreed to protect a number of shark species at risk of extinction.

The move aims to conserve some of the ocean's most awe-inspiring creatures who have become prey to commercial fishing and the Chinese appetite for shark fin soup.

Three proposals covering the international trade of 18 types of mako sharks, wedgefishes and guitarfishes each passed with a two-thirds majority in a committee of the World Wildlife Conference known as CITES.

"Today we are one step closer to protecting the fastest shark in the ocean as well as the most threatened," said Jen Sawada, who directs The Pew Charitable Trusts' shark conservation work. The measures don't ban fishing these sharks and rays, but any trade must be sustainable. The move isn't final but is a key sign before an official decision at its plenary in the coming week.

Conservationists applauded and exchanged hugs after the tallies. Opponents included China, Iceland, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand. The US voted against the mako shark measure but supported the other two.

Critics argued the measures distanced CITES from its initial mandate to protect endangered land animals and plants, not marine life, and insisted the science didn't back up the call to increase protections.

But proponents argue that stocks of sharks are in a deep dive, with tens of millions killed each year, and that measures need to be taken now.

Makos are the world's fastest sharks, reaching speeds of up to 130kmh. But they often get caught up in the nets of fishing trawlers hunting for tuna.

