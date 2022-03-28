Almost 13,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland - Justice Minister

Just under 13,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, according to Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The vast majority of refugees, 93pc, have arrived into Ireland at Dublin Airport, she told reporters as she arrived at an emergency meeting of EU justice and interior ministers in Brussels.

The Indo Daily: Seeking refuge: The 100,000 Irish welcomes for 200,000 refugees

Over 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine already, with the majority of these (2.2 million) fleeing to Poland.

In order to live, settle and work, the EU is giving refugees “temporary protection” status and EU ministers are expected to devise an anti-trafficking plan as the majority of refugees who have fled or are fleeing are women and children.

At today’s EU meeting, ministers will also be discussing financial support for frontline states. Ms McEntee said if funding becomes available for Ireland the Government will look at it.





Read More

The Justice Minister told RTÉ: “What's really important…is that we acknowledge the risks with such a mass movement of people. Risks around human trafficking, child exploitation, but also criminality.

"What we need to make sure is that as people start to disperse further from the initial member states, that we are collectively speaking to each other that we know where people are travelling to, and that obviously we can see where people are seeking that temporary protection mechanism.”

Ms McEntee added that it was hard to predict how many refugees will come to Ireland in total.

She said: “But I think the more coordinated we are, the more we will be able to respond effectively, whether it's providing accommodation, whether it's preparing schools for children, whether it's making sure we have access to health care for people.”

Read More



