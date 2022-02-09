Allies of ‘shamed’ Benedict weigh in to defend pontiff

Claims: Pope Benedict was accused of mishandling claims of clerical abuse against priests in his diocese. Photo: Gregorio Borgia/AP

Retired Pope Benedict has expressed his “profound shame” to the victims of clerical sex abuse, but stopped short of acknowledging personal responsibility after a Catholic Church report accused him of mishandling claims against priests in his archdiocese four decades ago.

“However great my fault may be today, the Lord forgives me, if I sincerely allow myself to be examined by him, and am really prepared to change,” the retired pontiff (94) wrote.

The report, commissioned by the German Catholic hierarchy, accused him of mishandling four cases of clerical abuse during his time running the Munich archdiocese between 1977 and 1982.

Yesterday, a legal and academic team that assisted Benedict offered a full-throated defence, saying Benedict – born Joseph Ratzinger – was never involved in any “cover-up of acts of abuse”.

The canon lawyers and academics said the German investigation was short on evidence to prove its claims.

Benedict, who stepped down as Pope in 2013, has been under scrutiny for weeks because of the report.

A series of pontiffs have been ensnared by the global abuse crisis, but never has a future Pope been accused in such detail of mishandling specific cases.

While Benedict’s own letter was full of spiritual references, he also made it clear he valued the support from his legal team, which he called a “small group of friends”. He said they had compiled the initial 82-page testimony sent to the Munich investigators on his behalf, analysing documents from his time as archbishop.

Yesterday, the legal team addressed several of the accusations against Benedict, trying to clear his name.

They mentioned the case of an accused paedophile priest who was transferred to Munich while Benedict was archbishop, given therapy and then permitted to resume regular duties.

Benedict’s team initially told the investigators he was not in attendance at a 1980 meeting to discuss the priest. Days after the report’s release, Benedict acknowledged he had indeed been present.

The legal team clarified yesterday what happened, saying one of Benedict’s collaborators had “inadvertently made a transcription error”.

“One cannot impute this transcription error to Benedict XVI as a conscious false statement or ‘lie’,” the letter said.

The legal team also said that in the 1980 meeting, according to the records, the priest’s sexual abuse was never discussed.

“Joseph Ratzinger was neither aware that the priest was an abuser, nor that he was included in pastoral activity,” the letter said.

Benedict, the first pontiff to abdicate in 600 years, has been living in a monastery inside the Vatican. His pontificate was defined by a series of abuse-related crises.

Critics charge he did not do enough to address the scourge, saying he was slow to appreciate the systemic nature of the problem.

While he defrocked hundreds of priests, he did not punish bishops found to have covered up cases of shielded abusers.

