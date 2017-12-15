News Europe

All victims identified after train hits school bus on French rail crossing

Rescue workers are seen on the site of collision between train and school bus in Millas, France December 14, 2017 (France Bleu Roussillon via REUTERS)
The four children killed in a crash involving a regional train and a school bus close to the border with Spain have been identified, French authorities said.

The families of the children have also been notified.

Philippe Vignes, the head of the local authority in the Pyrenees-Orientales, said on BFM television that eight people remained in a serious condition on Friday, including seven children and the bus driver.

Twelve others suffered less serious injuries.

The bus was carrying about 20 children aged between 11 and 15.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the accident at the crossing in Millas.

Mr Vignes said he could not confirm whether the railway crossing barriers were closed or open when the accident happened.

He said "there are contradictory rumours. We need to be very careful".

Press Association

