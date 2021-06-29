All French political parties must learn from low election turnout, warns Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that all political parties must learn lessons from a low turnout in the country’s regional elections on Sunday.

Pollsters estimated a turnout of just 35pc for the polls, in which both Mr Macron’s party and the far-right led by Marine Le Pen failed to win a single region.

Conservative Xavier Bertrand, however, cemented his status as the centre-right’s best chance of challenging Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen in next year’s presidential election after beating the far-right in the north by more than 25 percentage points.

“The abstention rate says a lot of things. We must all draw the consequences from it,” Mr Macron told Mr Bertrand, who is president of the Hauts de France region, as he congratulated him for his victory in the elections.

A government source said that while a reshuffle was not on the cards following a humiliating election night for Mr Macron, a few adjustments were possible.

The elections have shaken up the political landscape indicating that the 2022 presidential election is now a three-way contest. Mr Bertrand, a one-time insurance salesman and now presidential hopeful, said the resurgence of the centre right in the regional races left it strongest to challenge the Macron-Le Pen duo that has dominated French politics since 2017.

The centre right’s come-back reflects the fading of voter distaste at the last conservative administration of Nicolas Sarkozy, Mr Macron’s difficulties rejuvenating French politics, and the far-right’s failure to broaden its appeal after moving from the fringes towards the mainstream.

“Now the presidential contest is a three-horse race,” Mr Bertrand said as he doubled down on his pitch to lead the conservatives’ challenge next year.

Mr Bertrand, who is derided by some foes as an overweight provincial politician, on Sunday handsomely defeated the far right in the north, a Le Pen stronghold where crime and the decline of local industry top voter concerns, to be re-elected leader of the region.

He said his party provided the strongest bulwark against the far-right, earlier proclaiming to have “smashed the jaws of the Front National”, referring to the old name of Ms Le Pen’s party often associated with its anti-Semitic, xenophobic past.

A poll showed Mr Bertrand’s popularity climbing nationwide. It projected he would win 18pc of the first round presidential vote, up several points on previous polls and narrowing the gap on Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen.

France’s mainstream parties struggled to recover after Mr Macron dynamited the traditional left-right divide in 2017. Sunday’s votes showed the old system making a tentative return.

Deep rifts run through the conservatives and Mr Bertrand, once nicknamed “floc floc” for the sound his rubber-soled shoes made on parliament’s stone floor, must first persuade his own side he is the man for the centre-right ticket in 2022 – a task that was made more difficult after he quit Les Republicains party in 2017.

A moderate among the centre-right’s ranks, Mr Bertrand is disliked in particular by allies of Mr Sarkozy, the former president under whom he served as labour minister and who still holds sway over Les Republicains.