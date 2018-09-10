One of France's busiest airports has been closed after a car was driven at high speed along the taxiways.

All flights suspended after high-speed car chase on runway of French airport

Pictures on social media from Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport show a white car being driven at high speed, pursued by police vehicles.

An individual, believed to be the driver, then runs across the airfield with police in pursuit on foot and in vehicles.

During and after this chaotic incident, flights were halted.

Eurocontrol said: "Runway unavailable until ++ 1600 utc (est) ++ due to incident on the airfield. Zero-rate regulation has been applied.”

This means that planes are not expected to arrive or depart until 6pm, French time.

Lyon, the fourth-busiest airport in France, is a key hub for both easyJet and Air France.

Independent News Service