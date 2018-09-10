All flights suspended after high-speed car chase on runway of French airport
One of France's busiest airports has been closed after a car was driven at high speed along the taxiways.
Pictures on social media from Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport show a white car being driven at high speed, pursued by police vehicles.
An individual, believed to be the driver, then runs across the airfield with police in pursuit on foot and in vehicles.
During and after this chaotic incident, flights were halted.
Un individu en voiture s’est introduit sur les pistes de l’aéroport de #Lyon! Course poursuite avec les forces de l’ordre! #lyonaeroport @BFMTV @CNEWS @TF1 pic.twitter.com/ED2BXhFmOB— D@vid (@DavidPeste) September 10, 2018
Eurocontrol said: "Runway unavailable until ++ 1600 utc (est) ++ due to incident on the airfield. Zero-rate regulation has been applied.”
This means that planes are not expected to arrive or depart until 6pm, French time.
RT @airrobats: Lyon (LFLL) #Airport— Aviación Ecuador RT (@AvEcuadorRT) September 10, 2018
Runway unavailable until 1400 UTC (estimate) due to incident on the airfield. #avgeek #aviation #France pic.twitter.com/U8eVJ6LubM
Lyon, the fourth-busiest airport in France, is a key hub for both easyJet and Air France.
Independent News Service