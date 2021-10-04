All eight aboard killed as executive plane crashes into office in Italy

Firefighters and police officers work at the scene where a small plane crashed into a building in San Donato Milanese, near Milan in Italy. Photo: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Eight people died when a small, single-engine plane carrying six passengers and a crew of two crashed into a vacant office building in a suburb of the Italian city of Milan.

Investigators opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after take-off yesterday from Milan’s Linate Airport en route to Olbia Airport on the Italian island of Sardinia.

A thick column of dark smoke rose from the crash site and was visible for miles. Several parked cars nearby went up in flames.

Firefighters said no one else but those on board was involved in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan.

Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said at the scene that the plane had flown normally until “a certain point, then an anomaly appeared on the radar screen and it plunged”, striking the building’s roof.

Control tower officials reported the anomaly, she said.

The prosecutor said the plane did not send out any alarm. It was too early to cite any possible cause for the crash, Ms Siciliano said, adding that the flight recorder has been retrieved.

By early evening, only two of the eight dead had been identified from the documents they carried on them, she added.

Those aboard were “all foreigners”, she said, including the pilot, who was Romanian. The aircraft was registered in Romania.

Italian news reports said the 30-year-old pilot also had German citizenship. The second person identified was a Romanian woman in her 60s who also held French citizenship.

The reports said the aircraft had flown from Bucharest, Romania, to Milan on September 30 with no apparent problem.

Italian news agency Ansa quoted the national air safety agency ANSV as saying “the plane hit the building and started burning”. It said the aircraft was a PC-12, a single-engine, executive-type plane.

Fire officials said earlier that the aircraft had crashed into the building’s facade. But following further inspection, the prosecutor said it was apparent that the plane had struck the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the flames at the badly charred and gutted building, which is understood to have been under renovation.