‘All day the enemy tried to attack’ – Russians widen out Ukraine frontline as Bakhmut front flags

Ukrainian artillery unit servicemen await for orders to fire towards Russian troops near Kreminna. Photo: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura Expand
Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th brigade pose for a photo in a trench on the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut. Photo: AP Photo/Libkos Expand

Ukrainian artillery unit servicemen await for orders to fire towards Russian troops near Kreminna. Photo: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura

Mike Collett-White

Russian forces attacked northern and southern stretches of the front in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region yesterday, even as Kyiv said Moscow’s assault was flagging near Bakhmut.

Military reports described heavy fighting along a line from Lyman to Kupiansk, as well as in the south at Avdiivka on the outskirts of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

