‘All contact lost’ with last group of Mariupol defenders

Russian president Vladimir Putin at a meeting with defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, in Moscow. Photo: Kremlin/Reuters

Ukraine has lost contact with soldiers defending Mariupol’s stronghold of Azovstal amid reports of Russian troops storming the last pocket of resistance in the south east of the country.

“Unfortunately, we have lost touch with the guys and we can’t know if they are safe or not,” Vadym Boichenko, Mariupol’s mayor, said on Ukrainian TV yesterday.

Unnamed security forces said Russian troops were now fighting inside the sprawling plant, which has withstood days of heavy shelling and artillery strikes, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

In drone footage filmed by Moscow-backed eastern Ukrainian separatists, the factory was seen being pounded by what appears to be thermobaric bombs.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, said Ukrainian soldiers were “safely blocked” inside the plant.

Meanwhile, evidence of possible war crimes is emerging in Mariupol, even though the whole city, apart from Azovstal, is now in Russian hands.

One such “crime scene” is the main theatre that was being used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians when it was struck by a Russian bomb in March.

Based on photos of the building and witness testimonies, the attack is now thought to have killed at least 600 – double the initial estimate.

Several hundred people are still believed to be hiding in the maze of bunkers at Azovstal, although about 100 were safely evacuated.

It took the convoy two days before it arrived in Zaporizhzhya, 225km north west of Mariupol. The evacuees had to pass through 26 Russian and separatist-controlled checkpoints before spending hours being interrogated at a “filtration camp”.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, who coordinated the operation and met the evacuees in Zaporizhzhya, said Kyiv would not rest until it rescued everyone. “We are not going to leave anyone who can be saved.”

The evacuees were offered food and shelter before continuing their journey elsewhere in Ukraine or Europe. They spoke of surviving on meagre rations inside the dark and damp bunkers underneath the plant. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]