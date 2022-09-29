All Americans must leave Russia now, urges US embassy in Moscow as it says dual nationals could be conscripted

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest on Saturday in Moscow against a partial mobilisation of citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

All Americans in Russia should plan on leaving the country immediately following fears that dual nationals could be conscripted into fighting against Ukraine, the US said.

The US embassy in Moscow warned its citizens to leave Russia following the Kremlin’s “partial mobilisation” of army reservists last week.

Fighting-age men have been reported trying to leave the country following the announcement by Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The embassy said dual US-Russian nationals were at risk of being ordered to fight in Ukraine and said their status as dual citizens may not be recognised.

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the statement read.

It warned that travelling out of Russia was already very limited because of reduced commercial flights and heavily crowded border check points.

“Those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain,” the embassy said.

More than 1,000 Russians have been arrested since the announcement of a partial mobilisation, and, according to reports, even prisoners have been ordered to join the country’s war on Ukraine.

Speaking last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Russians were leaving their country, showing that the war in Ukraine is “unpopular” and that Russians were not willing to be conscripted into fighting Ukraine. “What Putin is doing — he is not coming from a place of strength,” she told reporters. “He is coming from a place of weakness.”

Following many setbacks since its invasion of Ukraine in February, the Kremlin had long avoided ordering a mobilisation. It wanted to avoid the protests and dissent seen since last week.

Meanwhile India is articulating its position against the Ukraine war more robustly to counter criticism that it is soft on Russia, but it still has not held Moscow responsible for the invasion and will not alter its policy on importing cheap Russian oil and coal.

In their first in-person meeting since the February 24 invasion, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin earlier this month that “today’s era is not an era of war” – the clearest position New Delhi has taken on the conflict.

India’s foreign minister told the UN Security Council the trajectory of the Ukraine war as “very concerning” and the risk of a nuclear escalation as of “particular anxiety”.

Analysts said New Delhi’s shift, even though nuanced, reflected concern about the growing economic costs of the conflict and how it would affect India.

Russia’s first mobilisation of troops since World War II marks a major escalation of the conflict that has thrown markets into turmoil and threatens a global recession.

India is worried the war is pushing Russia closer to China, which has fraught relations with New Delhi, analysts said.

