Aliens are coming to Belgium as UFO sightings soar in 2018

UFO sightings over Belgium surged last year with the public reporting higher numbers of possible alien spaceships than in 2017.

Belgium recorded 255 reports of UFOs in 2018, an increase on the 171 witnessed the previous year.

Sightings were up across the whole country, with increases in Wallonia, Flanders and Brussels.

The mayor of the leafy Brussels suburb of Wezembeek-Oppem made news last summer when he claimed to have spotted a UFO.

Belgium has regularly punched above its weight when it comes to UFO sightings. Even in 2017, a relatively fallow year, it outscored Norway, Finland and Denmark and recorded only a handful fewer sightings than its much larger neighbour France.

Patrick Ferryn, president of Cobeps, the Francophone Belgian committee for the study of space phenomena, said: "We don't know why the numbers have increased. It was a hot summer and it may be simply that when the weather is good and the skies are clear, people look at the skies more often."

Irish Independent